CVHS presents ‘While the Lights were Out’

A murder farce that will keep the audience in suspense — and in stitches — takes place this weekend at the Chino Valley High School.

Students are performing the play, “While the Lights Were Out” by Jack Sharkey this coming Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 27-29, at 7:30 each night and again at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 29. Ticket prices are $6 students, $8 adults. If purchased in advance, there is a $1 discount.

After the shot rings out and the lights come on, the audience sees a blonde in black lace holding a bloody dagger and standing over the dead man. What a way to start the evening and end Act One. Act Two begins with the inspector announcing the dead man had been strangled. And so it goes, with plot twists at every corner.

The play, written in 1988, opens at a dinner party at Lord and Lady Wickenham’s residence in Bermuda. Guests include the complicated love interests, the hired help, and incompetent inspector and his sidekick. This creates a “whodunit” where every character could be the murderer of not one, but two, people. Maybe.

From the massive shoulder pads in Lady Monica’s suit jacket, the red shoes of the unidentified blond, the fedora of the inspector, and the polka dot dresses and double-breasted suits of the guests, the costuming makes a great “fit” for this 1980s play.

CVHS is located on Highway 89 and Center Street. For more information, call the school at 928-636-2298.

Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.