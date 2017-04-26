Cooking with Diane: Broccoli-Asparagus Beef Lo Mein

This yummy beef stir fry is a nice quick meal for your family. It’s also a good way to get the children to eat nutritious veggies such as asparagus and broccoli.

Broccoli -Asparagus Beef Lo Mein

1 pound beef round steak stir fry strips

2 packages (3 ounce) beef ramen noodles

1 bunch fresh asparagus (cut into 2 inch pieces)

1 cup broccoli florets

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 cloves garlic (diced)

Sauce

4 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon honey

2 teaspoons white vinegar

2 teaspoons sesame oil

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon peanut butter

1/4 cup water

Toss beef with 1/2 package of the ramen seasoning packet (discard remaining open packet). Heat oil in skillet on medium-high heat and stir fry beef until browned, remove and set aside.

Cook ramen noodles as directed adding the seasoning packet to the water.

In same pan, heat remaining oil and add asparagus, broccoli and garlic. Stir fry until crisp tender, stir in sauce and bring to a boil. Stir in the beef, serve over ramen.