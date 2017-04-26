Chino Valley in Brief: Week of April 26

Head Start accepting applications

Chino Valley Head Start Center is accepting applications for enrollment for the Chino Valley/Paulden area. NACOG/Head Start offers quality services at no cost for all income-eligible families, which include classroom and home learning, healthy meals, and services for children with special needs. They have different options to fit families, including: Early Head Start for ages 0-3, Full or Half-Day Head Start for ages 3-5.

Chino High grad completes boot camp

Chino Valley High School graduate AnnMarie Roskos graduated from the Air Force boot camp at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio on March 31.

Roskos was captain of the Alpha Unit at the high school and was a member of the Civil Air Patrol and Search and Rescue at Love Field Airport.

She next plans to attend technical classes for security training at Lackland Air Force Base.

She is the granddaughter of Marvin and Carol Roskos of Chino Valley.

Grinder registration

Registration is open for the 2017 Chino Grinder, a long-distance bicycle race. The fourth annual Grinder is scheduled for May 6. The 106-mile race starts in Chino Valley and goes to Williams, traveling mostly on unpaved roads. The elevation varies from 4,000 to 7,500 feet, making it one of the toughest endurance races in the state. This year’s race winner will earn the title of Arizona Gravel State Champion. The field is limited to 500 racers. To register, visit http://chinogrinder.azgravelrides.com.

YC’s plant sale

Yavapai College’s Giant AgriPalooza Plant Sale is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at the school’s Chino Valley campus at Old Home Manor.

The school intends to keep selling until they sell out. Money raised supports the school’s horticulture programs.

Garden Club selling plants

The Antelope Garden Club plans its plant sale for 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13 in the parking lot at Walgreens on the corner of Road 2 North and Highway 89. In addition to selling vegetables, perennials, shrubs and trees they plan to stage a raffle.

Youth football signups

Early registration for the Chino Valley Youth Football Association is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 6, at the Safeway store in Chino Valley. Cost is $150 for football, and $125 for cheer. Please bring a birth certificate. Athletes will be fitted for their equipment and uniforms.

Prices increase to $175 and $150 for registering after this date.

Slash free program

The annual free slash drop-off program is now open through June 1 at county transfer stations.

This is the time of year to create, or maintain, defensible space around properties. Slash includes brush, branches, grass, leaves and yard trimmings — all removed from plastic bags. Items not accepted are lumber, stumps, roots, cactus, metal and garbage.

County transfer stations are located in Black Canyon City, Camp Verde, Congress, Mayer, Paulden, Seligman, and Skull Valley. Drop off during normal operating hours. For locations and hours, visit: http://www.yavapai.us/Portals/30/TransferStationList.pdf.

How to paint with acrylics

Acrylic painting classes at Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 W. Butterfield Road every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. Upgraded paints and other professional supplies furnished; with structured lessons and one-on-one personal assistance by highly skilled artists — all for only $3. Just bring your enthusiasm; have fun creating art and display it at the Senior Center. For more info contact Chino Valley Senior Center 928-636-9114. Sponsored by High Desert Artists, Inc. a 501c3 nonprofit organization.

Fish fry

American Legion Post 40 in Chino Valley plans a fish fry from 4:30 to 8 p.m. April 28. The Post also hosts a breakfast every Sunday from 7 until 11 a.m. Cost is $7.

Chino Valley Food Round-up

The Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce plans its first Chino Valley Food Round-up for 11 a.m., Saturday, April 22, at the Chamber’s office, Road 2 South and Highway 89.

There will be several food vendors, a face painter, music, a bounce house and other activities for children. There is a $3 gate fee for adults, free for children.

Paulden clean up

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, announces a community cleanup at the Paulden Transfer Station, 23750 N.Marblehead Avenue, Paulden. The cleanup is open to Yavapai County residents for no charge May 4-6, May 11-13, and May 18-20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Accepted items include household appliances, bagged trash, automotive batteries, unmounted tires, furniture and yard trimmings. Not accepted items include loose trash, liquids, hazardous materials, cars, Ni Cad batteries and dead animals.

This program is for residential use only. Commercial loads will not be accepted. For more information, please call the Yavapai County Public Works Department at 928-771-3183.

Town seeking volunteers

The Town of Chino Valley is seeking applicants interested in sharing their talents, expertise, and enthusiasm to serve on the following Council-appointed boards and committees: Board of Adjustment, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Roads and Streets Committee, Senior Center Advisory Board, Industrial Development Authority, and Municipal Property Corporation.

Visit www.chinoaz.net/222/Boards-Commissions to view committee descriptions, desired qualifications, residency requirements, terms of office, and meeting days and times, and see where you best fit in!

Obtain a Public Body Appointment Application from the link above or address below. Application must include brief resume or summary describing relevant experience. Applicants must be willing to serve on a volunteer basis.

Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.

First review to occur in mid-May.

Submit application or direct questions to:

Town of Chino Valley

Attention: Town Clerk’s Office

202 N. State Route 89

Chino Valley, AZ 86323

Phone (928) 636-2646, ext. 1052

Fax (928) 636-2144

jlewis@chinoaz.net

Two-day week at CV ranger station

The Chino Valley Ranger District has reduced its hours of operation for the general public until May 26. The office will be open two days a week, Mondays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. The Bradshaw and Verde Ranger District offices will remain open on their regular schedules. Call 928-777-2200.

Gardening books

The Friends of the Chino Valley Library are offering discounts on gardening books throughout the month of April. Look for the display inside the library. Money raised benefits the Chino Valley Library.

Free day at Zoo a ‘thank you’ to community

Community Appreciation Day at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.

The annual event offers free admission to all guests as a small “thank you” for the support received from the community over the past year. Guests are able to visit the 200-plus animal residents, experience interactive animal encounters, meet animals up close, and participate in fun games and activities, all at no charge.

For more information, call Alex at 928-778-4242, ext. 16. Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary is a local not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) wildlife sanctuary and education facility dependent on the community for support. Open to the public year-round and available for educational outreach programs on request, it provides conservation triage to more than 250 injured wild animals every year.