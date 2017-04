Mosquito is a Chihuahua mixed male dog looking for a family to adopt him. He’s about 9 months to a year old and gets along great with other dogs, cats and children. He’s still learning potty training. Being a social dog, he barks when he’s left alone. He’s very quiet if he can sit on a lap.

If interested in adopting Mosquito, visit him at the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive. Call 928-636-4223, ext. 7. Or check them out online at www.chinoanimalshelter.org.