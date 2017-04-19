Letter: PUSD unchanged

Editor:

In response to the letter written by Cameron McNabb, you wonder if things have changed at Prescott High. Well, no, they haven’t. The Auto Tech class which has been in existence for years has now been reduced from a full-time position to a half-time position, 20 hours per week. So once again a thriving class that provides a service and hands on skills has become a victim of policy and political cuts within Prescott Unified School District (PUSD).

Not everyone at Prescott High is college-bound. Career Technology classes such as Wood Shop and Auto Technology provide skills that are needed not only in Prescott but everywhere in the blue collar sector. It’s a shame that once again decisions made by PUSD policy makers a much needed skill has been taken.

So, in final response to young Mr. McNabb’s letter, nothing has changed. Sad, but true. I have a child at Prescott High and I am deeply concerned about the welfare and well-being of my child’s education without CTE Classes.

Martha Sanchez

Chino Valley