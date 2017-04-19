Letter: Northern Connector

Editor:

Regarding the proposed Northern Connector Road between Williamson Valley Road and Reed Road in Chino Valley:

The Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization (CYMPO) Regional Transportation Plan (RTP) Update 2040 contains level of service estimates for many roads within the RTP area, including Williamson Valley Road and Outer Loop Road. The plan update executive summary shows that with or without the Northern Connector Road, there is no substantive difference in the service level on Williamson Valley Road and Outer Loop Road. The proposed Northern Connector Road idea is not responsive to a projected need. Yavapai County should spend no more money for this connector road concept, including buying rights of way, and the county should consider terminating the current study contract with Lyon Engineering.

Richard Rumble

Chino Valley