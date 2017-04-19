Del Rio recognizes its most avid readers

Doctor Seuss once said, “Be Awesome! Be A Book Nut!” That quote certainly applies to the group of students at Del Rio Elementary School who have each read “one million” words or more during this school year.

“This contest, which is sponsored by the Chino Valley Rotary, begins at the beginning of the school year and the cutoff date is the end of April, and all our grades second through fifth participate in the program,” Principal Carolyn Reader said.

“Teacher Debbie Golden is in charge of this program, and as each student finishes a book, they are given a test on that book, which are only taken here on campus, and the words in each book read are calculated by a computer,” she explained.



The students in the Million Word reading contest (as of now there are 38, but more may be added before the end of April) have quarterly goals that have to be met working towards the number of total points, but they are given a lot of incentives to keep reading too.



When reaching their word count goal, the students each get their photo taken which is made into a poster, and their name goes into a drawing for a Kindle from the Rotary on the last day of school. (The top reader is guaranteed a Kindle, the other readers will be in the raffle for a second Kindle.)

“The Rotary club has supported this program from the beginning. Whatever class in each grade level has the most improved percentage of words gets an ice cream party sponsored by the Rotary, whose members help serve the ice cream at the party,” Reader said.

Reader said all of Del Rio’s teachers are proud of these avid readers and the students who qualify will be receiving a medal, and certificate and a $20 Amazon gift card at the award ceremony.