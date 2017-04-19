CVUSD test scores up, admin costs are down

Administration costs The percentage of spending on administration costs has been decreasing over the past six years in the Chino Valley Unified School District, from $1,022 per student in 2011 to $816 per student in 2016 (11.4 percent). Here are two other school districts’ administrative costs. Prescott Unified School District 2016 spending on administration: 12 percent, or $898 per student. In 2011, the cost per pupil was $577. Humboldt Unified School District 2016 spending on administration: 8.4 percent, or $566 per student. In 2011, the cost per pupil was $591.

Administrative costs continue to decline in the Chino Valley Unified School District (CVUSD), which improves its operational efficiency, according to the State Auditor General’s 2016 report. At $816 per student, administrative costs are still higher than similar sized districts ($791) and the state average ($806). Still, in 2010, that cost was $1,176.

“The auditor’s report is very positive this year,” Superintendent John Scholl told school board members at the April 4 governing board meeting.

State testing scores indicate students scored higher than peer districts in math, English language arts and science. They met state averages in language arts and exceeded statewide scores in science.

Yet district teachers receive less pay, an average of $41,663. In peer districts, teachers average $44,919; state average is $46,384. However, Prop. 301 distributions (from Gaming funds) came to $6,772 for CVUSD, compared to less for peer districts ($5,307) and state average ($5,315).

Scholl said 15 of the 18 peer districts receive extra tax money, an option Chino Valley voters rejected a couple years ago.

“With what we have, we’re doing a great job,” he said.

Attendance rates equal peer and state averages. Chino Valley High School’s graduation rate remains the same as 2015 — 88 percent — which exceeds peer districts’ rate of 83 percent and state average of 78 percent.

Student support increased from $598 in 2015 to $674 per student. This includes nurses, counselors, and attendance clerks, an increase from 8.5 to 9.5 percent of spending. Instructional support, which directly impacts the classroom, decreased from $324 to $216 per student from 4.6 to 3 percent of spending. This includes professional training for teachers.

Plant operations reached the very high range at $6.18 per square foot compared to peer average of $5.35. This covers maintenance, utilities, and facilities.

“We spend a lot per square foot, but we don’t have that many square feet,” Scholl said. Per student, CVUSD has 141 square feet per student, compared to 191 square feet in peer districts, placing the district in the very low range.

Total non-operational spending, that includes land, buildings, equipment and interest, was $551 per student. Peer districts spent $787 and the average expenditure for the state was more than double at $1,390.

CVUSD had less revenue to spend per pupil than peer districts or the state – $7,578 (peer: $9,490, and state: $9349). Donations and tax credits to the district increased from $93 to $113, as did grants from $1,096 to $1,244.