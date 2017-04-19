Cooking with Diane: Apple Cobblestone Cookies

If you like chewy cookies, you will love these Apple Cobblestone cookies. I gave some to my friend, and she immediately asked for the recipe, saying she loved them. I hope you will too.

Apple Cobblestone Cookies

2 cups rolled oats

1/2 cup raisins

1/2 cup flour

1 tablespoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon cloves

1 can Eagle Brand sweetened milk

1 tablespoon molasses

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 1/2 cups chopped apples

1/2 cup chopped walnuts (optional)

Combine all ingredients and let set for 30 minutes. Drop a spoonful at a time on a greased cookie sheet. Bake 12 minutes at 350 degrees.