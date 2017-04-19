Cooking with Diane: Apple Cobblestone Cookies

Photo by Diane DeHamer.
If you like chewy cookies, you will love these Apple Cobblestone cookies. I gave some to my friend, and she immediately asked for the recipe, saying she loved them. I hope you will too.
Apple Cobblestone Cookies
2 cups rolled oats
1/2 cup raisins
1/2 cup flour
1 tablespoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon nutmeg
1/8 teaspoon cloves
1 can Eagle Brand sweetened milk
1 tablespoon molasses
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 1/2 cups chopped apples
1/2 cup chopped walnuts (optional)
Combine all ingredients and let set for 30 minutes. Drop a spoonful at a time on a greased cookie sheet. Bake 12 minutes at 350 degrees.
