Cooking with Diane: Apple Cobblestone Cookies

Apple Cobblestone Cookies is the Cooking with Diane recipe for April 19, 2017.

Photo by Diane DeHamer.

By Diane DeHamer

  • Originally Published: April 19, 2017 6 a.m.

    • If you like chewy cookies, you will love these Apple Cobblestone cookies. I gave some to my friend, and she immediately asked for the recipe, saying she loved them. I hope you will too.

    Apple Cobblestone Cookies

    2 cups rolled oats

    1/2 cup raisins

    1/2 cup flour

    1 tablespoon cinnamon

    ½ teaspoon nutmeg

    1/8 teaspoon cloves

    1 can Eagle Brand sweetened milk

    1 tablespoon molasses

    1 teaspoon vanilla

    1 1/2 cups chopped apples

    1/2 cup chopped walnuts (optional)

    Combine all ingredients and let set for 30 minutes. Drop a spoonful at a time on a greased cookie sheet. Bake 12 minutes at 350 degrees.

