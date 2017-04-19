Chino Valley in Brief: Week of April 19

New play at CVHS

The Chino Valley Theater Arts Department is staging a play, “While the Lights Were Out,” at 7:30 p.m. April 27 through 29 at the high school.

The play is a comedy about the murder of an abusive husband. A bungling detective tries to solve the crime.

YC’s plant sale

Yavapai College’s Giant AgriPalooza Plant Sale is scheduled for 8 a.m., Saturday, May 6, at the school’s Chino Valley campus at Old Home Manor.

The school intends to keep selling until they sell out. Money raised supports the school’s horticulture programs.

Elks help libraries

The Chino Valley Elks Lodge No. 2842 donated $900 to three libraries, Chino Valley, Paulden and Ash Fork, to help with their summer reading programs.

Youth football signups

Early registration for the Chino Valley Youth Football Association is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 6, at the Safeway store in Chino Valley. Cost is $150 for football, and $125 for cheer. Please bring a birth certificate. Athletes will be fitted for their equipment and uniforms.

Prices increase to $175 and $150 for registering after this date.

Slash free program

The annual free slash drop-off program is now open through June 1 at county transfer stations.

This is the time of year to create, or maintain, defensible space around properties. Slash includes brush, branches, grass, leaves and yard trimmings — all removed from plastic bags. Items not accepted are lumber, stumps, roots, cactus, metal and garbage.

County transfer stations are located in Black Canyon City, Camp Verde, Congress, Mayer, Paulden, Seligman, and Skull Valley. Drop off during normal operating hours. For locations and hours, visit: http://www.yavapai.us/Portals/30/TransferStationList.pdf.

Two-day week at CV ranger station

The Chino Valley Ranger District has reduced its hours of operation for the general public until May 26. The office will be open two days a week, Mondays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. The Bradshaw and Verde Ranger District offices will remain open on their regular schedules. For more information, call 928-777-2200.

Paulden clean up

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, announces a community cleanup at the Paulden Transfer Station, 23750 N.Marblehead Avenue, Paulden. The cleanup is open to Yavapai County residents for no charge May 4-6, May 11-13, and May 18-20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Accepted items include household appliances, bagged trash, automotive batteries, unmounted tires, furniture and yard trimmings. Not accepted items include loose trash, liquids, hazardous materials, cars, Ni Cad batteries and dead animals.

This program is for residential use only. Commercial loads will not be accepted. For more information, please call the Yavapai County Public Works Department at 928-771-3183.

Circus is coming

The circus returns to Paulden at 2 and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. The event is being sponsored by the Paulden Area Community Organization. Proceeds help fund the group’s charitable works.

Tickets are $7 (ages 2-12 and 65 and older) and $10 (13-64 years old) in advance. Tickets are $8 and $13 at the gate. The circus sets up next to the Paulden Ace Hardware store on Big Chino Road. They can be purchased at Ace Hardware in Chino Valley, Family Dollar or Pink Store in Paulden.

Call 928-636-4485.

Pancake breakfast

The Firefighter Angel Foundation is working with Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority to raise funds for its charity efforts. They are staging a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. to noon, Sunday, April 23, at Station 61, 1133 W. Road 3 North in Chino Valley.

Suggested donation for the breakfast is $5.

In addition to pancakes, there will be fire truck tours, music, and a chance to suit up like a firefighter. Firefighter Angel Foundation helps children in the area in times of need.

Fish fry

American Legion Post 40 in Chino Valley plans a fish fry from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 28. The Post also hosts a breakfast every Sunday from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. Cost is $7.

Return of the Police Academy

The Chino Valley Police Department plans to host its third Citizens Academy, starting April 20 through June 3. The first two academies filled up and CVPD had to close registration. It takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday nights through May 11. There are two Saturday sessions, May 20 and June 3.

Chief Charles Wynn and his staff give participants of what the police department does. The class also includes a firearm safety class and allows participants to utilize the law enforcement tactical range in mock situations. To register, call 928-636-4223, ext. 8.

How to paint with acrylics

Acrylic painting classes at Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 W. Butterfield Road every Thursday 1-to-3 p.m. Upgraded paints and other professional supplies furnished; with structured lessons and one-on-one personal assistance by highly skilled artists — all for only $3. Just bring your enthusiasm; have fun creating art and display it at the Senior Center. For more info contact Chino Valley Senior Center 928-636-9114. Sponsored by High Desert Artists, Inc. a 501c3 nonprofit organization.

Gardening books The Friends of the Chino Valley Library are offering discounts on gardening books throughout the month of April. Look for the display inside the library. Money raised benefits the Chino Valley Library.

Chino Valley Food Round-up

The Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce plans its first Chino Valley Food Round-up for 11 a.m., Saturday, April 22, at the Chamber’s office, Road 2 South and Highway 89.

There will be several food vendors, a face painter, music, a bounce house and other activities for children. There is a $3 gate fee for adults, free for children.

Grinder registration

Registration is open for the 2017 Chino Grinder, a long-distance bicycle race. The fourth annual Grinder is scheduled for May 6. The 106-mile race starts in Chino Valley and goes to Williams, traveling mostly on unpaved roads. The elevation varies from 4,000 to 7,500 feet, making it one of the toughest endurance races in the state. This year’s race winner will earn the title of Arizona Gravel State Champion. The field is limited to 500 racers. To register, visit http://chinogrinder.azgravelrides.com.

Steiger, Auker headline Phippen Dinner

The Phippen Museum offers an evening of cowboy song, stories and fun with poet and singer Gail Steiger, and poet and author Amy Hale Auker at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the museum.

Another in a series of enter-taining Third Thursday Dinner Programs, this popular Western review will be catered by Big Daddy E’s Barbeque. Museum members admitted for $25 and guests for $30.

Steiger is a multi-talented poet, musician and working cowboy who comes from both a ranching and songwriting background. His grandfather, Gail Gardner, was a local personality who wrote sev-eral well-known cowboy songs, including “Tying Knots in the Devil’s Tail” (or “Sierry Pete’s”) and “The Dude Wrangler.”

Auker is an award-winning author who writes and thrives on a local ranch where she continues to have a love affair with rock, mountains, piñon forests, the weather and Steiger, her songwriter, ranch foreman husband.

Space is limited and these presentations are consistently sold out, so be sure to make reservations by calling the museum at 928-778-1385.