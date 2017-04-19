Chino Valley Births: Week of April 19

Daminica Jade Rios, a 7 lb., 10 oz., girl, was born Wednesday, April 9, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Cecilia Wright of Chino Valley.

Hudson Lee McCord, a 6 lb., 1 oz., boy, was born Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Jessica and Joshua McCord of Chino Valley.

Jeffrey James Osborne, an 8 lb., 6 oz., boy, was born Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at Yavapai Regional to Laysea Gregory and Jeffrey Osborne of Chino Valley.

Jonathan Archer Postgate, an 8 lb., 11 oz., boy, was born Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at Yavapai Regional to Samantha and Aaron Postgate of Chino Valley.

Malachi King Robertson, a 6 lb., 4 oz., boy, was born Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, at Yavapai Center to Rebecca and Bruce Robertson of Chino Valley.

Leah Natalie Sanchez, an 8 lb., 1 oz., girl, was born Friday, March 24, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Maria and Omar Sanchez of Chino Valley.

Storm Lucia Bellone, a 7 lb., 5 oz., girl, was born Saturday, April 1, 2017, at Yavapai Regional to Christina Mantikas and Joseph Bellone of Paulden.

Ezekiel Alan Garza, a 6 lb. 9 oz., boy, was born Monday, March 27, 2017, at Yavapai Regional to Selena Gipson and Brenden Garza of Chino Valley.

Braelynn Amy Gianfrancesco, a 7 lb., 15 oz., girl, was born Monday, April 3, 2017, at YRMC to Tylar Nichols and Thomas Gianfrancesco of Chino Valley.

Braylon Jayze Houghton, a 7 lb., boy, was born Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at YRMC to Emily Kruly and Makenley Houghton of Chino Valley.

Cole Rodney Carson, a 7 lb., 15 oz., boy, was born Sunday, March 26, 2017, at Yavapai Regional to Kayla Loretta Jones and Brett Troy Carson Jr. of Paulden.

Elias Khalil Nunez Reyes, a 5 lb., 8 oz, boy, was born Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Alondra Reyes Gonzales and Eli Nunez Ponce of Chino Valley. NO PHOTO