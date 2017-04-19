Ask the Contractor: Dekton changing the way America builds

I have heard there is a new countertop material on the market – I can’t remember the name. It “sounds like” Teaton, or Proton, or Neuron, something “ton.” – Lucy, Cottonwood

The product you are talking about is DEKTON, a new material that has arrived on the market with superior performance and has multi-use applications.

DEKTON is a new product-leader that is demonstrated in all ﬁelds, in all spaces, indoors and outdoors, and has endless applications.

With the design potential and features of DEKTON, it exponentially increases the possibility of imagining multiple magnificent large-scale to small-scale and complex to simple applications, connecting indoor and outdoor spaces.



DEKTON’s superior technical characteristics oﬀer unique resistance to UV rays to maintain a stable color in outdoor spaces, resistance and exceptional performance.



The product has excellent resistance to impacts, scratches and abrasion and therefore can be used in high traﬃc areas.

It also oﬀers thermal shock resistance to heat, frost and thaw, so the product can be used outdoors in all weather conditions.

This powerful combination allows the use of DEKTON in many indoor and outdoor applications.

DEKTON is a sophisticated blend of raw materials, using a unique technological process (TSP), which is an accelerated version of the metamorphic changes that occur when natural stone is exposed to high pressure and temperature for thousands of years. The DEKTON press is 25,000 tons, the largest press in the world, which makes the stone into an ultra-compact surface of an unprecedented size and thickness, and ensuring extreme performance. This level of compaction contributes signiﬁcantly to the low porosity of the material, making it a product that requires minimal maintenance and which is long-lasting.

DEKTON reproduces what nature has taken thousands of years to produce. The result is a slab with exclusive technical features and aesthetics, with endless applications for both indoor and outdoor use.



Due to its properties, DEKTON is a unique material in the world, as it has the highest quality and technical characteristics among the diﬀerent existing surfaces in the market.

DEKTON ADVANTAGES

DEKTON offers superior advantages over other solid surface materials because it can go nearly anywhere. Since it is highly UV resistant, it’s great on exterior walls, pool decking, outdoor kitchen and BBQ surfaces.

DEKTON is resistant to many abrasions, so all you knife wilding chefs can work freely without fear in your kitchens.

DEKTON is resistant to stains because; it is so dense and compressed with 25,000 tons of pressure. So, DEKTON is resistant to fire and heat. This makes it great for your fire place hearth and surround, or you could build an outdoor fire pit and cover the wall surround in a beautiful DEKTON cap. The ideas are endless for this product.

DEKTON is safe for climates where freeze than thaw is tough on stone. DEKTON will adhere to almost any climatic weather as if it were naturally made in it. So, it’s perfect for covering the patio table with or the outdoor BBQ and won’t need to be brought in for the winter.

DEKTON comes in slab form of 126 inches by 56 inches, it also comes in .8, 1.2 and 2.0 centimeters and with these sizes you can install DEKTON anywhere. It is also great for commercial grade needs too. DEKTON can be used in wet areas like shower walls, and pool decks. It is great for fireplace cladding, stairs, and outdoor terraces. And of course, it’s exceptional on countertops in every room of the house. The design ideas and textures of DEKTRON make the creating fun and the finished product exceptionally beautiful, durable, and long lasting with minimal maintenance.

Here are some properties that make DEKTON ideal for your kitchen and bath countertops.

Resistant to stains, highly scratch-resistant, maximum resistance to fire and heat, color stability,

UV resistant, resistance to freezing and thawing, virtually zero water absorption, fireproof material,

resistant to abrasions.

DEKTON is a long-term product for those looking to turn their kitchen into a unique space. It allows greater potential for installation in one piece with no cuts, no joints and no limits. It has the appeal of a completely uniform surface, which fits seamlessly into very different design styles.

DEKTON combines the qualities expected by the chef in all of us. It is a clean surface that is nice to touch and resistant to all the daily grind that takes place in a kitchen over years of use. It is an ultra-sophisticated material for busy everyday life, capable of creating spaces that make the day to day preparation of food a pleasant experience that precedes the pleasure of sharing a meal with friends or family.

Cooking is definitely a pleasurable experience and doing it outdoors usually results in a small social event, such as everyday celebrations that we can enjoy in company around a grill. DEKTON, due to its ultra-compact structure, is particularly suitable for installations for outdoor kitchens and barbecues.

Bath countertops - The bathroom is the space in the home where hygiene and harmony need to express themselves in the best possible way. A space for personal hygiene and care, which helps us experience pleasant and relaxing moments, where sensations are literally at our finger-tips.