Watson Lake withdrawals begin today

Even before the valve is opened on the Watson Lake dam next week, the amount of surface water that Prescott has recharged into the ground this year exceeds the total from 2016.

Prescott Utilities Manager Craig Dotseth reported Friday that the wet winter allowed the city to recharge 1,151 acre-feet of water into the aquifer so far this year. That compares with the 1,085 acre-feet recharged throughout 2016, according to a recent report to the Prescott City Council. (An acre-foot equals 325,851 gallons.)

And to date, the 2017 recharge was done exclusively with the water running over the spillways of Willow and Watson lakes, and without opening the valves at either of the lake dams, Dotseth said.

That situation will continue through this weekend, but likely will change next week.

“As of today, we are still spilling at both lakes,” Dotseth said Friday. “But it has reduced to about four million gallons per day.”

With the slowdown in runoff, Dotseth said the city plans to open the valve on the Watson Lake dam on Wednesday, April 12, and begin releasing a limited amount of water — likely totaling about five million gallons per day.

That is consistent with the city’s policy of using the two lakes to augment its groundwater recharge. When the city bought the lakes from the Chino Valley Irrigation District in 1998, it was with the understanding that water would be withdrawn – to a specified level — for recharge use.

A city list of frequently asked questions about the two lakes states: “This recharge is a critical resource for meeting the water demands of current residents and visitors, and ensuring a sufficient water supply for the future.”

In response to a frequent question about why the lake levels get low during certain times of the year, the FAQ list adds: “In order to recharge as much water as possible, water is released from the lakes starting in April in order to create space to catch the summer monsoons.”

This year has been somewhat unique in that the city was able to begin recharging water prior to April 1., because the lakes in the Salt River Project’s (SRP) Verde River system were also full and overflowing. That triggered a clause in a decades-old court stipulation allowing for early withdrawals from the two Prescott lakes.

After SRP notified Prescott of the status on Feb. 16, the city began directing the water that was overflowing at both Willow and Watson lakes to its recharge facility near the Prescott Airport.

The city FAQ list notes that “the water from the lakes is sent to a facility to recharge the aquifer that we pump our water from.”

There, the surface water from the lakes is allowed to filter into the ground and replenish the aquifer. The recharged water results in water credits for the city, which can then be allocated to new development as “alternative water.”

In an annual water-withdrawal-and-use report to the City Council in late March, Prescott Water Resource Manager Leslie Graser noted, “This is a good year for surface water.”

She pointed out that about every five to six years, the area experiences a significant snow pack, which keeps the creeks flowing and the lakes full.

Surface water numbers from previous years show that Prescott recharged zero acre-feet in 2007, but then was able to recharge 2,436 acre-feet in 2008. After a slight dip to 1,615 acre-feet in 2009, the number was back up to 2,834 in 2010. Numbers dropped off again in 2011, 2012, and 2013 (552, 450, and 1,342 acre-feet, respectively), and then surged again in 2014 and 2015 to 2,345 and 2,936 acre-feet. Last year, the number had dropped to 1,085 acre-feet.

Portion of water portfolio

While the city has the right to divert as much as 3,861 acre-feet from the lakes, Graser told the council that an average of 1,391 acre-feet is “how much is needed to support water use that’s already in play.”

The two lakes have remained full over the past several months, as the Prescott area experienced a number of snow and rainstorms. Willow Lake filled up and began flowing over the spillway on Feb. 6. Watson Lake began overflowing its spillway on Jan. 3.

Meanwhile, the city had opened the cross-cut canal that flows under Highway 89, connecting the two lakes, on Dec. 27. That is done to help fill Willow Lake, which typically fills more slowly than Watson Lake because of a smaller drainage area. The canal was closed after Willow Lake filled up in February.

The start of withdrawals this week will be limited to Watson Lake, Dotseth said, and will not affect the Willow Lake levels.