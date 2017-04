Riddle is a 3- to 4-year-old male domestic shorthair, orange or red tabby cat looking for a family to adopt him.

He loves the outdoors. He ended up in the shelter with an injured foot, but is now healed up.

If interested in adopting Riddle, check him out at the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive in Chino Valley.

Call 928-636-4223, ext. 7, or visit them online at www.chinoanimalshelter.org.