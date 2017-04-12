Editorial: Congress should keep funding Essential Air Service program

Government gets a bad name, and for good reason. It is right to be skeptical of people in power and the manner in which they yield that power.

That skepticism is very American and has been with us from the start.

While we should retain our skepticism and be watchdogs of government at every level, we also need to recognize the good government can do.

We could not individually afford to build the greatest military force in the history of the world, but collectively, we can and have done so. We also could not individually afford to build bridges and roads across the nation or fund life-saving medical research.

President Trump’s proposed budget eliminates funding the Essential Air Service, a transportation program that began in 1978 after Congress deregulated the airline industry.

Lawmakers then rightly feared without airlines deciding for themselves which airports they would serve, that they would cut service to rural airports and their lower profit margins, such as Prescott Municipal Airport.

The program provides subsidies for regional airlines so they continue to offer service and costs taxpayers about $175 million a year.

By comparison, U.S. subsidies to the fossil fuel industry making record profits are about $13.5 billion a year. Trump’s budget includes increases in drilling for gas and oil.

The biggest beneficiary of the Essential Air Service program is Alaska, the nation’s largest state (by land mass) that has very few roads. The only way to get from Anchorage to Nome is by airline, or dog sled. And if it’s summer, airline is the only option.

Those small regional airports keep rural Alaska connected to the rest of the world, and can help transport people in need of medical emergencies.

Not a lot of people use them, true. That’s why those airports would never stay open without the subsidies. And yes, it may not be right to tax someone in Florida to help keep an airport in Alaska open. But people in Alaska are paying taxes for those bridges and roads in Florida.

And perhaps, one day, those people in Florida will vacation in Alaska and need one of those small rural airports for their hunting or fishing trip.

Not everyone here uses Prescott’s airport, since Sky Harbor is about 100 miles to the south. But having an airport is a big factor when it comes to attracting jobs to this community. So, even if you don’t fly out of the airport, it’s likely you benefit from it being there.

Without this program, airlines will not be able to survive and rural airports across the nation will close. President Trump owes his electoral victory to people from rural America. He should stand up for them and their communities by removing this cut from his budget and pledge continued support for the Essential Air Service program.

It’s definitely something that government does right.