Column: Being overweight – The fight of my life

Let’s be honest, being overweight is no one’s fault but my own.

I’m not one to secure a foothold, shout from the top of a soapbox and cry foul on an allegedly defunct genetic makeup, point to a specific medical reason or blame it on my parents for not stopping me from stuffing that third donut in my face as a teenager.

I’ve never smoked, drank in excess, or experimented with drugs. I don’t have a caffeine addiction, a weird nail-chewing habit or find myself craving a fine piece of drywall (have you seen that “My Strange Addiction” show?).

I like to eat. Food is my drug of choice. Plain and simple.

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases recently did a study that revealed 68.8 percent of adults in America are considered to be overweight or obese, 35.7 percent are obese. Almost three in four men (74 percent) are considered to be overweight or obese.

Those numbers are astounding, especially since they apply directly to myself.

For as long as I can remember, I’ve carried extra weight. I played high school football and basketball at 325 pounds, and played college basketball at 350-plus pounds. Possessing a 6-foot-8 frame, I was always told I “carried the weight well,” almost making it OK to be that big.

I was always the fat kid growing up, or the odd one out because I was so tall. It’s hard to explain to a normal-sized person that you just don’t want to take that seat, or ride that roller coaster, in fear of breaking it.

Since I’ve entered my 30s, life has certainly become harder, and with two kids to chase around, almost impossible. People in my life are beginning to notice the amount of weight I’ve put on even in the past few years.

I’ve tried numerous diets, including Atkins, Weight Watchers, Slim Fast, protein shakes and even gluten–free. I’ve walked, run, lifted weights, cross trained and spent so many hours on a stationary bike that I could have completed the Tour de France at least twice.

My efforts always went the same direction: Start strong. Continue to do great for a while. One day I’m too tired, so I skip a workout. The next day I eat something I shouldn’t. Then I get back on track, work my tail off only to find I actually gained weight, not lost it. Discouragement sets in, disappointment and then finally I quit, dismissing my body like a piece of trash.

So what are we going to do about it, Brian! I’ll admit, this is the first time I’ve ever written about being overweight. It’s not easy for me to admit it, but I think it’s time too.

I finally found a doctor who seems to understand me, and my concerns, and doesn’t point out my mistakes first, or feel the need to belittle me. He’s here to help. After all, I do have a few medical issues I’m tending to that aren’t the cause of my weight gain, but are certainly preventing me from losing it.

So if you see me walking in your neighborhood, or standing on the sidelines covering a local sports game, just know that the battle continues, but at least I’ve finally gotten in the ring for the fight of my life.

