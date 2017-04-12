Chino Valley Police Report: Week of April 12

The Chino Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from April 2 through April 9: (Note, the police office is located on Voss Drive, so reports filed there show up often).
Wanted person, Javelina Path
Livestock, Tranquil Way
Fraud, Will Drive
Drugs, Butterfield Road
Animal problem, Road 2 North
Wanted person, Juniper Drive
Non-injury accident, Road 4 North
Vicious animal, Roadrunner Lane
Property damage, Road 1 West
Traffic offense, Cactus Wren Drive
Weapon offense, Road 4 North
Wanted person, Fox Road
Information, Damion Loop
Trespassing, Fox Road
Criminal damage, Newton Way
Suspicious, Road 1 West
Animal problem, N. Highway 89
Theft, S. Highway 89
Non-injury accident, Center Street
Animal problem, Adams Road
Animal bite, Road 1 West
Animal bite, Road 1 West
Agency assist, Chino Valley
Theft, N. Highway 89
Fraud, Karen Drive
Animal problem, S. Highway 89
Livestock, N. Highway 89
Suspicious, Road 3 South
Welfare check, Saturn Drive
Non-injury accident, Outer Loop Road
Animal problem, Maricopa Street
Information, MacKenzie Rose Drive
Information, Road 1 South
Information, Mahan Lane
Burglary, N. Highway 89
Animal problem, Road 2 North
Information, Voss Drive
Disorderly, N. Highway 89
Property damage, Road 2 North
Family fight, Elk Drive
Disorderly, Taft Avenue
Agency assist, Home Lane
Intoxication, S. Highway 89
Non-injury accident, Road 2 North
Animal problem, Road 2 South
Harassment, Autumn Lane
Disorderly, Road 1 North
Citizen dispute, N. Highway 89
Non-injury accident, Road 5½ North
Traffic offense, Road 2 North
Family fight, Cactus Wren Drive
Animal pickup, Posey Lane
Loud music, Palo Verde Drive
Depriving owner, S. Highway 89
Suicide threat, Road 3 North
Traffic hazard, Road 1 West
Juvenile problem, S. Highway 89
Animal problem, Center Street
Disorderly, Copper Drive
Information, Maricopa Street
Traffic offense, Ho Ho Kam Drive
Wanted person, Voss Drive
Agency assist, Center Street
Agency assist, N. Highway 89
Wanted person, Deer Drive
Animal problem, Juniper Drive
Traffic offense, Palomino Road
Non-injury accident, Outer Loop Road
Civil misc., Susan A. Williams Way
Found property, N. Highway 89
Agency assist, Capella Drive
Welfare check, Road 4½ North
Information, James Drive
Animal problem, Lauren Lane
Agency assist, Road 4½ North
Loud music, Stratford Place
Hit-and-run accident, S. Highway 89
Citizen assist, S. Highway 89
Information, Voss Drive
Animal problem, Road 2 South
Agency assist, Roadrunner Lane
Agency assist, Verde Ranch Road
Animal pickup, Voss Drive
Agency assist, Fox Road
SUBMIT FEEDBACK