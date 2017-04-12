Chino Valley Police Report: Week of April 12

The Chino Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from April 2 through April 9: (Note, the police office is located on Voss Drive, so reports filed there show up often).

Wanted person, Javelina Path

Livestock, Tranquil Way

Fraud, Will Drive

Drugs, Butterfield Road

Animal problem, Road 2 North

Wanted person, Juniper Drive

Non-injury accident, Road 4 North

Vicious animal, Roadrunner Lane

Property damage, Road 1 West

Traffic offense, Cactus Wren Drive

Weapon offense, Road 4 North

Wanted person, Fox Road

Information, Damion Loop

Trespassing, Fox Road

Criminal damage, Newton Way

Suspicious, Road 1 West

Animal problem, N. Highway 89

Theft, S. Highway 89

Non-injury accident, Center Street

Animal problem, Adams Road

Animal bite, Road 1 West

Animal bite, Road 1 West

Agency assist, Chino Valley

Theft, N. Highway 89

Fraud, Karen Drive

Animal problem, S. Highway 89

Livestock, N. Highway 89

Suspicious, Road 3 South

Welfare check, Saturn Drive

Non-injury accident, Outer Loop Road

Animal problem, Maricopa Street

Information, MacKenzie Rose Drive

Information, Road 1 South

Information, Mahan Lane

Burglary, N. Highway 89

Animal problem, Road 2 North

Information, Voss Drive

Disorderly, N. Highway 89

Property damage, Road 2 North

Family fight, Elk Drive

Disorderly, Taft Avenue

Agency assist, Home Lane

Intoxication, S. Highway 89

Non-injury accident, Road 2 North

Animal problem, Road 2 South

Harassment, Autumn Lane

Disorderly, Road 1 North

Citizen dispute, N. Highway 89

Non-injury accident, Road 5½ North

Traffic offense, Road 2 North

Family fight, Cactus Wren Drive

Animal pickup, Posey Lane

Loud music, Palo Verde Drive

Depriving owner, S. Highway 89

Suicide threat, Road 3 North

Traffic hazard, Road 1 West

Juvenile problem, S. Highway 89

Animal problem, Center Street

Disorderly, Copper Drive

Information, Maricopa Street

Traffic offense, Ho Ho Kam Drive

Wanted person, Voss Drive

Agency assist, Center Street

Agency assist, N. Highway 89

Wanted person, Deer Drive

Animal problem, Juniper Drive

Traffic offense, Palomino Road

Non-injury accident, Outer Loop Road

Civil misc., Susan A. Williams Way

Found property, N. Highway 89

Agency assist, Capella Drive

Welfare check, Road 4½ North

Information, James Drive

Animal problem, Lauren Lane

Agency assist, Road 4½ North

Loud music, Stratford Place

Hit-and-run accident, S. Highway 89

Citizen assist, S. Highway 89

Information, Voss Drive

Animal problem, Road 2 South

Agency assist, Roadrunner Lane

Agency assist, Verde Ranch Road

Animal pickup, Voss Drive

Agency assist, Fox Road