Chino Valley Police Report: Week of April 12

  • Originally Published: April 12, 2017 5:50 a.m.

    • The Chino Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from April 2 through April 9: (Note, the police office is located on Voss Drive, so reports filed there show up often).

    Wanted person, Javelina Path

    Livestock, Tranquil Way

    Fraud, Will Drive

    Drugs, Butterfield Road

    Animal problem, Road 2 North

    Wanted person, Juniper Drive

    Non-injury accident, Road 4 North

    Vicious animal, Roadrunner Lane

    Property damage, Road 1 West

    Traffic offense, Cactus Wren Drive

    Weapon offense, Road 4 North

    Wanted person, Fox Road

    Information, Damion Loop

    Trespassing, Fox Road

    Criminal damage, Newton Way

    Suspicious, Road 1 West

    Animal problem, N. Highway 89

    Theft, S. Highway 89

    Non-injury accident, Center Street

    Animal problem, Adams Road

    Animal bite, Road 1 West

    Animal bite, Road 1 West

    Agency assist, Chino Valley

    Theft, N. Highway 89

    Fraud, Karen Drive

    Animal problem, S. Highway 89

    Livestock, N. Highway 89

    Suspicious, Road 3 South

    Welfare check, Saturn Drive

    Non-injury accident, Outer Loop Road

    Animal problem, Maricopa Street

    Information, MacKenzie Rose Drive

    Information, Road 1 South

    Information, Mahan Lane

    Burglary, N. Highway 89

    Animal problem, Road 2 North

    Information, Voss Drive

    Disorderly, N. Highway 89

    Property damage, Road 2 North

    Family fight, Elk Drive

    Disorderly, Taft Avenue

    Agency assist, Home Lane

    Intoxication, S. Highway 89

    Non-injury accident, Road 2 North

    Animal problem, Road 2 South

    Harassment, Autumn Lane

    Disorderly, Road 1 North

    Citizen dispute, N. Highway 89

    Non-injury accident, Road 5½ North

    Traffic offense, Road 2 North

    Family fight, Cactus Wren Drive

    Animal pickup, Posey Lane

    Loud music, Palo Verde Drive

    Depriving owner, S. Highway 89

    Suicide threat, Road 3 North

    Traffic hazard, Road 1 West

    Juvenile problem, S. Highway 89

    Animal problem, Center Street

    Disorderly, Copper Drive

    Information, Maricopa Street

    Traffic offense, Ho Ho Kam Drive

    Wanted person, Voss Drive

    Agency assist, Center Street

    Agency assist, N. Highway 89

    Wanted person, Deer Drive

    Animal problem, Juniper Drive

    Traffic offense, Palomino Road

    Non-injury accident, Outer Loop Road

    Civil misc., Susan A. Williams Way

    Found property, N. Highway 89

    Agency assist, Capella Drive

    Welfare check, Road 4½ North

    Information, James Drive

    Animal problem, Lauren Lane

    Agency assist, Road 4½ North

    Loud music, Stratford Place

    Hit-and-run accident, S. Highway 89

    Citizen assist, S. Highway 89

    Information, Voss Drive

    Animal problem, Road 2 South

    Agency assist, Roadrunner Lane

    Agency assist, Verde Ranch Road

    Animal pickup, Voss Drive

    Agency assist, Fox Road

