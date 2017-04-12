Chino Valley in Brief: Week of April 12

Paulden clean up

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, announces a community cleanup at the Paulden Transfer Station, 23750 North Marblehead Avenue, Paulden.

The cleanup is open to Yavapai County residents for no charge May 4-6, May 11-13, and May 18-20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Accepted items include household appliances, bagged trash, automotive batteries, unmounted tires, furniture and yard trimmings. Not accepted items include loose trash, liquids, hazardous materials, cars, Ni Cad batteries and dead animals.

This program is for residential use only. Commercial loads will not be accepted. For more information, please call the Yavapai County Public Works Department at 928-771-3183.

Historic meeting

The Chino Valley Historical Society plans to meet at 7 p.m., April 13, at the Chino Valley Public Library. This month’s focus: The Perkins family.

They arrived after a long drive from Texas in 1900, bringing 1,500 head of cattle and 50 saddle horses and mules.

They became one of the leading families in Chino Valley and their family history is Chino’s history. Debbie Perkins Meadows will talk about this longtime Chino Valley family. Call 928-636-1622 for information.

Circus is coming

The circus returns to Paulden at 2 and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. The event is being sponsored by the Paulden Area Community Organization. Proceeds help fund the group’s charitable works throughout the next two years.

Tickets are $7 (ages 2-12 and 65 and older) and $10 (13-64 years old) in advance. Tickets are $8 and $13 at the gate. The circus sets up next to the Paulden Ace Hardware store on Big Chino Road. They can be purchased at Ace Hardware in Chino Valley, Family Dollar or Pink Store in Paulden.

Call 928-636-4485

Pancake breakfast

The Firefighter Angel Foundation is working with Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority to raise funds for its charity efforts. They are staging a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. to noon, Sunday, April 23, at Station 61, 1133 W. Road 3 North in Chino Valley.

Suggested donation for the breakfast is $5.

In addition to pancakes, there will be fire truck tours, music, and a chance to suit up like a firefighter.

Firefighter Angel Foundation helps children in the area in times of need.

Return of the Police Academy

The Chino Valley Police Department plans to host its third Citizens Academy, starting April 20 through June 3. The first two academies filled up and CVPD had to close registration. It takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday nights through May 11. There are two Saturday sessions, May 20 and June 3.

Chief Charles Wynn and his staff give participants of what the police department does. The class also includes a firearm safety class and allows participants to utilize the law enforcement tactical range in mock situations.

To register, call 928-636-4223, ext. 8.

How to paint with acrylics Acrylic painting classes at Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 W. Butterfield Road every Thursday 1-to-3 p.m. Upgraded paints and other professional supplies furnished; with structured lessons and one-on-one personal assistance by highly skilled artists — all for only $3. Just bring your enthusiasm; have fun creating art and display it at the Senior Center. For more info contact Chino Valley Senior Center 928-636-9114. Sponsored by High Desert Artists, Inc. a 501c3 nonprofit organization

Gardening books The Friends of the Chino Valley Library are offering discounts on gardening books throughout the month of April. Look for the display inside the library. Money raised benefits the Chino Valley Library.

Chino Valley Food Round-up

The Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce plans its first Chino Valley Food Round-up for 11 a.m., Saturday, April 22, at the Chamber’s office, Road 2 South and Highway 89.

There will be several food vendors, a face painter, music, a bounce house and other activities for children. There is a $3 gate fee for adults, free for children.

Summer reading program

The Chino Valley Library is looking for sponsors for its summer reading program.

This year’s theme “Build a Better World.”

The library runs programs each week during the summer that mix entertainment and a children’s reading program. If interested in being a sponsor, contact Darlene Westcott at 928-636-9115.

Grinder registration

Registration is open for the 2017 Chino Grinder, a long-distance bicycle race. The fourth annual Grinder is scheduled for May 6. The 106-mile race starts in Chino Valley and goes to Williams, traveling mostly on unpaved roads. The elevation varies from 4,000 to 7,500 feet, making it one of the toughest endurance races in the state. This year’s race winner will earn the title of Arizona Gravel State Champion. The field is limited to 500 racers. To register, visit http://chinogrinder.azgravelrides.com.