Chino schools send 26 to national archery competition

On March 11, the Chino Valley Cougar Archery Team took 21 elementary students from Del Rio Elementary and 26 middle school students from Heritage Middle School to the Arizona State Archery Tournament at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix.

They came away with 11 state championship titles (students placing in the top 10 of their division) and both schools placed as teams — Del Rio took first place as a team and Heritage took third place. These results amounted to 26 students qualifying to compete at nationals in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 11-13. Last year, the club sent one student.

Because of the expense, the club is sending nine individual qualifiers and the Heritage team, which consists of the Top 12 scores.

Chino Valley reached the state tournament by competing in a qualifying tournament Feb. 11 and 12 at the Ben Avery Shooting Facility.

— Chino Valley Review