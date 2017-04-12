Chino school board OKs 2.3 percent raise for teachers

The Chino Valley Unified School District governing board met April 4 and approved salary increases for certified teachers, administrators, and directors. Even new certified employees get a bump in pay.

Teachers new to the district will enter the salary schedule at an even $28,000 in the 2017-2018 school year, an increase of $200. This still is less than neighboring districts which pay $31,610 in Prescott and $31,800 in Humboldt Unified School districts.

Contracts have gone out to certified staff and they have 30 days to sign and return them, said Superintendent John Scholl. Five employees had turned in their resignations/retirements.

The district is filling its openings, with interviews and hiring happening daily, Scholl said. A recent job fair in South Dakota elicited eight applicants and four have signed with the district.

“The four-day school week is a huge draw for us,” he said.

Pay increase

The board approved the administrative contracts for the next school year, which includes a 1.5 percent salary increase. The board also approved the directors’ contracts with an increase averaging 1.7 percent, an increase of $80 per contract month.

This past year, teachers received $600 plus a 1.5 percent increase. This coming year, certified staff’s pay will increase by a flat $800 for the 2017-2018 school year. Eight teachers will receive more than $800 because their positions require more hours than a classroom teacher. Four teachers will receive less than $800, as they are on part-time or part-year contracts.

The average salary increase is 2.3 percent. About 93 percent of the total $107,243 budget impact, which includes employee-related expenses, will come out of the district’s Maintenance and Operations budget.

“Our philosophy is that we don’t want new employees coming in making more than our existing employees. The raise we gave makes sure of that,” Scholl said on April 10. “We want to honor the longevity and loyalty of our current teachers.”

Meal, fee increases

Schools receive some federal funding for meals through the U.S.D.A. Based on the Paid Lunch Equity Calculation, the district is not required to increase its prices next year. However, to help counter the extra costs due to the minimum wage increase, the board approved an increase to lunch prices of 50 cents.

On the athletic field, the board approved increases in the cost for students to participate in extra-curricular sports. Athletic Director Mike Haddow stated in the board packet notes that the current pricing format has not been changed for more than 10 years.

“It is our intent to avoid raising PtP (Pay-to-Play) prices again in the foreseeable future. However, we feel that we need to raise the fee at this time to stay competitive in terms of safety and innovation,” the agenda information states.

The hike also will pay for an increase in officials’ fees.

Students playing one sport will now pay $150, up from $125. Second sport increases from $75 to $100; third sport from $50 to $75; and a family cap increased from $400 to $500.