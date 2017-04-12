Child of the Week: Chad

Chad is an honor student and a skateboarder with the red hair and freckles of a boy-next-door, so the 12-year-old fits no stereotype.

At school, he doesn’t list a favorite subject; he just matter-of-factly says he’s “good at all of it.” His mom says Chad has mentioned an interest in the FBI, mainly in the forensics field, indicating he is detail-oriented.

He likes to keep busy in his free time. That can include quieter activities such as playing his favorite video football game, Madden, using his artistic talents drawing animѐ and mystical creatures, or painting ceramic figures. On the more active end of the spectrum, it can mean playing team sports, such as basketball for his sixth-grade team this past winter or, currently, running track.

Chad has the run of seven acres in Chino Valley where he lives with his mom, stepdad, college-age older sister and two younger brothers. It’s a busy household and he would like a Big Brother who would do “outside-type activities” with him, for example riding bikes or hiking in the mountains. Chad is not much into canoeing or kayaking, but the right instructor might get him interested.

If you’re up for any of these activities, you might be the perfect Big Brother for Chad or another active young man. Go ahead and call Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters at 928-778-5135, or visit www.azbigs.org to start your adventure.