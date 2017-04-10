Letter: Smarter, but still foolish

Editor:

We are becoming smarter and more foolish at the same time. Foolishness is manifested by trusting in purely human knowledge and excluding the divine. Brushing aside the curtain of jelly beans, chocolate bunnies and colored eggs, few know what’s behind the true meaning of Easter at this time of year.

Spiritual, divine knowledge has been superseded by a shallow, superficial kind that greatly serves to hide biblical truth. Mankind’s leap in scientific and other such knowledge has left commonsense wisdom behind. Our society’s display of a definite lack of direction and understanding regarding the true purpose and meaning of life is obvious.

While embracing the latest technological and cultural “advancements,” we are descending into ever-lower moral and spiritual depths as we shun the lofty heights of God. This is a path of personal and national destruction for, “A people without understanding will come to ruin,” (Hosea 4:14). Past or present, we all are guilty of the rejection of our Creator for, “None is righteous, no, not one; no one understands; no one seeks for God. All have turned aside,” (Romans 3:10). Unable to submit to God, spiritual understanding and divine wisdom elude us. “Unbelievers live in the futility of their mind, excluded from the life of God because of the ignorance that is in them, because of the hardness of their heart,” (Ephesians 4:17-18). Consequently, the truth of God’s love for us at Easter is replaced with silly, inconsequential fluff, designed to conceal the true significance of a monumental event designed by God for our spiritual and eternal benefit.

Easter commemorates the wisdom of God’s plan to send His Son to pay the price for our sins through Jesus’ death and resurrection. Let us heed Scripture’s message and, “Therefore be careful how you walk, not as unwise men, but as wise,” (Ephesians 5:15). The way of wisdom and the way of life is the way of God. We can continue to ignore Him and go our own way, celebrating the frivolous in place of the heavenly, continuing in folly, enabling deception. But this spring, may we find a new path that searches for God’s truth in His word as fervently as children search for eggs in the grass, being ever mindful that, “The grass withers, the flower fades, but the word of our God will stand forever,” (Isaiah 40:8).

Holly Schrader

Chino Valley