Letter: Double-standard

Editor:

Your “Time to heal the fractures in America” editorial (March 9) re-affirmed how Orwellian our society has become. After an election campaign where you kept the thumb-on-the-scales in favor of the current president, through credulously believing and redistributing anti-Hillary disinformation, I’m still waiting for your complaints about Trump using an unsecured iPhone; of lying about his electoral college margin; and of Pence using non-federal mail systems. This all reeks of a double-standard.

Yet you tell us now that “Conservatives are more grounded in realism…” Seriously? The crass crotch-grabber-in-chief obsesses on building a wall, accusing the previous president of an impeachable offense, and considers all members of a religion suspect; Paul Ryan thinks there’s a problem when healthy people pay for the sick – which is precisely how insurance is supposed to work; Ben Carson (who admits being unqualified to run his own agency) thinks slaves were pursuing the American ideal of being willing to work hard for less; and the head of the EPA thinks it’s OK to reject inconvenient well-established scientific facts such as CO2’s role in climate change. These are people “grounded in realism”?

Your editorial’s naivete/hubris/arrogance/insanity/gall (I can’t decide which) beggar’s belief.

Padraig Houlahan

Chino Valley