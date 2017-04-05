Witches, Darwin help Chino go national

Four Chino Valley High School students have advanced to the national competition after first place wins at the Arizona National History Day competition April 1 at Arizona State University.

Sixteen Honors Academy World History and U.S. History students competed at the state competition.

“All students have learned extensive research and bibliography skills they will be using in the future, and should be proud they advanced to this competition,” said U.S. History teacher Scott Sloat.

Kaelyn Darst earned a first place win in Individual Exhibit was for her work titled Charles Darwin, Taking a Stand for Evolution. First place winners Amanda Ward, Taylor Knippenburg, and Hannah Finley won in the Group Exhibit category with a perfect score from all judges for their exhibit titled Salem Witch Trials, Taking a Stand to Stop the Insanity.

Wyatt Dodds, Jeff Shumate, and Chase Call earned third place in Group Website for their website titled Jonas Salk, Taking a Stand Against Polio. They will be on standby for Nationals, which is scheduled to take place at the University of Maryland in June.

Sloat said they would be planning fundraisers to raise money to cover travel costs for participating students.

“It will cost approximately $1,000 per student to attend the national competition June 11-15,” Sloat said.

Tax Credit donations can be made to the CVHS NHD Tax Credit account by calling the district office at 928-636-2458, or by stopping by the school. Community groups willing to help can contact Mr. Sloat at ssloat@chinovalleyschools.com.

Student are willing to present their exhibits and talk about their NHD experience and future expectations to any community group.