Town considers software upgrades

Council members heard two presentations March 21 at the Chino Valley study session: one from EPS Group regarding a proposal for project planning of Old Home Manor Industrial Park, and one from IT Specialist Spencer Guest on the CivicRec Recreation Management System.

CivicRec system

Four years ago, Guest said he looked at the CivicRec system and liked it, but was unable to purchase it at that time. The Town’s web content management system uses Civic Plus, with similar software as CivicRec, making it a good fit.

The system allows staff to coordinate services relating to facility reservations, season passes, classes, events, leagues and senior services.

The timing is right to bring this system on board, Guest said, because the town will be hiring four new staff members and they can be trained before the swim season opens.

In addition to managing reservation information for the pool and park armadas, staff can track deposits, offer discounts and post photos. Recreation staff can form leagues, schedule games, and post standings.

The public can use the system as well for registration, payments, and signing waivers. The system generates event tickets and has an option for credit card processing.

“The Town of Prescott Valley uses this system and says it’s wonderful,” Guest said.

EPS Group

The town’s Economic Development Committee selected the EPS Group to make a presentation to council on the master planning process for Old Home Manor Industrial Park. Principal Planner Jackie Guthrie began by reminding council that it is the council’s goals and vision that will go into the project.

Councilmember Susie Cuka, who is on the committee, said she was excited about what EPS Group has to offer.

“This will help us create a plan. We will dictate development instead of developers dictating development,” she said. “We’ll have community people involved so everyone can share this vision together.”

Stakeholders will include anyone who has a strong interest in the development, Guest said. “The first, second or third developments that come in are going to set the stage for future users.”



Possible stakeholders are bicyclists, equestrians, economic developers, and the community. EPS Group would help set up architectural designs, how the buildings will look, and where industries are going.

The property’s strength is that it is a large piece of land owned by the town. Weaknesses include poor access, and the need for infrastructure and a realistic land use plan, Guest said.

The company has worked on similar projects for City of Chandler, Town of Queen Creek, the Scottsdale Boardwalk, and Marana Splash Pad.