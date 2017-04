Mingus Springs Charter School presents its dinner theater fundraiser, “Dinner at Eight, Dead by Nine,” beginning at 6:30 p.m. on two days, April 27 and 28, at Mingus Springs Charter School, 3600 N. Sunset Drive, Chino Valley. Tickets are $10, available at the school office. For more information, call 928-636-4766. Cast members, from left, are Calvin Montgomery as Desmond, Craig Stephenson as Detective Bungler, Aneesa Williams as Darby, and Dakota Rogers as Maggie.