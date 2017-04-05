Pet of the Week: Molly

Molly is a German Shepherd/Border Collie mixed female who is about 7 years old. She’s been with several homes, but not found the right one just yet. Staff at the Chino Valley Animal Shelter say she’s sweet, patient and loving. She is housetrained and has nice manners. She would be best-suited as the only dog in a family and she can jump four-foot high fences.

If interested in visiting Molly, see her at the shelter, 1950 Voss Drive in Chino Valley. You can call 928-636-4223, ext. 7 or visit online at www.chinoanimalshelter.org.