Grittman promoted to town manager position

A little more than 16 years ago, Cecilia Grittman started work in Chino Valley in dispatch and records with the police department. On March 28, the Town Council unanimously approved moving Grittman from interim to official town manager, effective immediately.

She also has worked as accounting clerk, management assistant, general services director, and assistant town manager.

“I have had the opportunity to work under six different managers, five different mayors, and a plethora of council members in my 16 years with the town,” Grittman said by email on March 31. “My role as manager and staff member is to be a servant/leader to the council, the community, and to the employees.”

Grittman will receive an annual base salary of $134,000, which may be increased each year by the same cost of living increase factor that applies to all town employees. Additionally, as the council deems appropriate, it may increase her salary.

She also will receive a phone and vehicle allowance of $500 per month. The town will pay for dues in three professional organizations and for up to three conferences, and necessary educational conferences and seminars.

Prior to coming to Chino Valley, Grittman worked in Omaha, Nebraska, in payroll, reimbursement and finance administration since 1979.

“In the past, I have worked on community outreach and on organizational development,” she said.

Recently, she has been involved in customer service, a town initiative for the next 18 months, working toward evaluating processes, developing a consistent message, and simplifying procedures. The training, and also the development of core values, has culminated in the “One Town, One Team” tagline.

On March 21, the town received the Government Finance Officers Association’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting while under Grittman’s watch. This award is also presented to the individual or department designated as the one primarily responsible for having earned the certificate.