Cooking with Diane: Frozen Cranberry Cream Cheese Pie

Everyone will love this tart, frosty dessert. It was a big hit with my family, so I hope you will all try it for your next family get-together.

Frozen Cranberry Cream Cheese Pie

1 frozen regular pie crust (thawed)

1 can jelled cranberry sauce

1 regular can sweetened condensed milk

1 8-ounce package cream cheese

1/3 cup lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla

Bake pie crust according to directions and let cool.

Beat cream cheese and sweetened condensed milk beat until smooth. Stir in lemon juice and vanilla. Stir in cranberry sauce and mix until well blended.

Pour mixture into pie shell and put into freezer until firm. Top with whipped cream and serve.