Chino Valley Police Report: Week of April 5

The Chino Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from March 26 to April 2: (Note, the police office is located on Voss Drive, so reports filed there show up often).
Theft, Road 2 South
Animal pickup, Road 2 South
Animal problem, N. Highway 89
Family fight, Copper Drive
Agency assist, MP 151
Theft, Cherry Creek Lane
Non-injury accident, S. Highway 89
Animal problem, Fox Road
Animal problem, Ruth Road
Traffic hazard, Center Street
Civil misc., Paulden
Animal problem, Ken Drive
Traffic offense, MP 323
Driving with a suspended license, N. Highway 89
Driving with a suspended license, Road 3 North
Drugs, Center Street
Threats, Road 2 North
Disorderly, Road 1 North
Medical, Road 2 North
Theft, Reed Road
Missing person, Road 1 West
Agency assist, Parkside Village Drive
Assault, Grove Lane
Animal problem, Cottonwood Lane
Livestock, Road 2 North
Suspicious, N. Highway 89
Threats, Jack Dale Drive
Civil misc., S. Highway 89
Animal problem, Road 1 South
False report, Road 2 North
Traffic offense, N. Highway 89
DUI, N. Highway 89
Animal problem, Center Street
Driving with a suspended license, Palomino Road
Animal neglect, Fox Road
Animal problem, Road 1 West
Vagrancy, N. Highway 89
Welfare check, Park Place
Welfare check, Prairie Grass Road
Property damage, S. Highway 89
Fraud, Center Street, Center Street
Burglary, Foster Drive
Citizen dispute, Poco Lane
Suspicious, S. Highway 89
Wanted person, Bottle Brush Drive
911 hangup, N. Highway 89
Animal problem, Foster Drive
Animal bite, Ruth Road
Non-injury accident, N. Highway 89
Traffic offense, Road 3 North
Welfare check, Polaris Drive
Wanted person, Tumbleweed Drive
Driving with a suspended license, S. Highway 89
Animal problem, Judy Avenue
Non-injury accident, S. Highway 89
Animal pickup, N. Highway 89
Traffic offense, N. Highway 89
Disorderly, Judy Avenue
Fire, Ruth Road
Disorderly, Liana Drive
Agency assist, Apache Drive
Disorderly, Damion Loop
Injury accident, Center Street
DUI, Center Street
