Chino Valley Police Report: Week of April 5

The Chino Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from March 26 to April 2: (Note, the police office is located on Voss Drive, so reports filed there show up often).

Theft, Road 2 South

Animal pickup, Road 2 South

Animal problem, N. Highway 89

Family fight, Copper Drive

Agency assist, MP 151

Theft, Cherry Creek Lane

Non-injury accident, S. Highway 89

Animal problem, Fox Road

Animal problem, Ruth Road

Traffic hazard, Center Street

Civil misc., Paulden

Animal problem, Ken Drive

Traffic offense, MP 323

Driving with a suspended license, N. Highway 89

Driving with a suspended license, Road 3 North

Drugs, Center Street

Threats, Road 2 North

Disorderly, Road 1 North

Medical, Road 2 North

Theft, Reed Road

Missing person, Road 1 West

Agency assist, Parkside Village Drive

Assault, Grove Lane

Animal problem, Cottonwood Lane

Livestock, Road 2 North

Suspicious, N. Highway 89

Threats, Jack Dale Drive

Civil misc., S. Highway 89

Animal problem, Road 1 South

False report, Road 2 North

Traffic offense, N. Highway 89

DUI, N. Highway 89

Animal problem, Center Street

Driving with a suspended license, Palomino Road

Animal neglect, Fox Road

Animal problem, Road 1 West

Vagrancy, N. Highway 89

Welfare check, Park Place

Welfare check, Prairie Grass Road

Property damage, S. Highway 89

Fraud, Center Street, Center Street

Burglary, Foster Drive

Citizen dispute, Poco Lane

Suspicious, S. Highway 89

Wanted person, Bottle Brush Drive

911 hangup, N. Highway 89

Animal problem, Foster Drive

Animal bite, Ruth Road

Non-injury accident, N. Highway 89

Traffic offense, Road 3 North

Welfare check, Polaris Drive

Wanted person, Tumbleweed Drive

Driving with a suspended license, S. Highway 89

Animal problem, Judy Avenue

Non-injury accident, S. Highway 89

Animal pickup, N. Highway 89

Traffic offense, N. Highway 89

Disorderly, Judy Avenue

Fire, Ruth Road

Disorderly, Liana Drive

Agency assist, Apache Drive

Disorderly, Damion Loop

Injury accident, Center Street

DUI, Center Street