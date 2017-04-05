Chino Valley Police Report: Week of April 5

  • Originally Published: April 5, 2017 5:50 a.m.

    • The Chino Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from March 26 to April 2: (Note, the police office is located on Voss Drive, so reports filed there show up often).

    Theft, Road 2 South

    Animal pickup, Road 2 South

    Animal problem, N. Highway 89

    Family fight, Copper Drive

    Agency assist, MP 151

    Theft, Cherry Creek Lane

    Non-injury accident, S. Highway 89

    Animal problem, Fox Road

    Animal problem, Ruth Road

    Traffic hazard, Center Street

    Civil misc., Paulden

    Animal problem, Ken Drive

    Traffic offense, MP 323

    Driving with a suspended license, N. Highway 89

    Driving with a suspended license, Road 3 North

    Drugs, Center Street

    Threats, Road 2 North

    Disorderly, Road 1 North

    Medical, Road 2 North

    Theft, Reed Road

    Missing person, Road 1 West

    Agency assist, Parkside Village Drive

    Assault, Grove Lane

    Animal problem, Cottonwood Lane

    Livestock, Road 2 North

    Suspicious, N. Highway 89

    Threats, Jack Dale Drive

    Civil misc., S. Highway 89

    Animal problem, Road 1 South

    False report, Road 2 North

    Traffic offense, N. Highway 89

    DUI, N. Highway 89

    Animal problem, Center Street

    Driving with a suspended license, Palomino Road

    Animal neglect, Fox Road

    Animal problem, Road 1 West

    Vagrancy, N. Highway 89

    Welfare check, Park Place

    Welfare check, Prairie Grass Road

    Property damage, S. Highway 89

    Fraud, Center Street, Center Street

    Burglary, Foster Drive

    Citizen dispute, Poco Lane

    Suspicious, S. Highway 89

    Wanted person, Bottle Brush Drive

    911 hangup, N. Highway 89

    Animal problem, Foster Drive

    Animal bite, Ruth Road

    Non-injury accident, N. Highway 89

    Traffic offense, Road 3 North

    Welfare check, Polaris Drive

    Wanted person, Tumbleweed Drive

    Driving with a suspended license, S. Highway 89

    Animal problem, Judy Avenue

    Non-injury accident, S. Highway 89

    Animal pickup, N. Highway 89

    Traffic offense, N. Highway 89

    Disorderly, Judy Avenue

    Fire, Ruth Road

    Disorderly, Liana Drive

    Agency assist, Apache Drive

    Disorderly, Damion Loop

    Injury accident, Center Street

    DUI, Center Street

    More like this story




    MOST READ