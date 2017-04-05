Chino Valley in Brief: Week of April 5

Return of the Police Academy

The Chino Valley Police Department plans to host its third Citizens Academy, starting April 20 through June 3. The first two academies filled up and CVPD had to close registration. It takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday nights through May 11. There are two Saturday sessions, May 20 and June 3.

Chief Charles Wynn and his staff give participants of what the police department does. The class also includes a firearm safety class and allows participants to utilize the law enforcement tactical range in mock situations.

To register, call 928-636-4223, ext. 8.

Paulden Library’s book sale needs volunteers

Friends of the Paulden Library will host a spring book sale on Friday and Saturday, April 7-8, at the library.

The volunteer organization is requesting help to set up on Thursday, April 6. Anyone willing to help that day or during the sale for a couple hours (or all day), can call Mary Jo 909-815-3697 or Kathi 928-925-4185 for details and scheduling. A bit of muscle is helpful for set-up. On sale days helpers will keep books straightened, take money, and help customers when needed.

Rain delays Center Street project

Wet weather has delayed the sewer and road work on west Center Street in Chino Valley. The town is extending its sewer line from Highway 89 to the Mollie Rae subdivision at Sycamore Vista Drive.

The town announced this week they will be covering the street with dry road base material until there is warmer weather, which will allow them to do chip seal. The town currently projects all work will be completed by the end of May.

Breakfast at the Legion

Post 40 plans hosts a breakfast every Sunday from 8 to 11 a.m. Cost is $7.

The women’s auxiliary bake sale is planned from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Walgreens on Highway 89 and Road 2 North on Sunday, April 8. From noon to 2 p.m. Monday, April 9, Post 40 plans a sloppy Joe lunch and motorcycle ride.

PACO meeting

The Paulden Area Community Organization plans to meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, April 6, at the Paulden Christian Fellowship Church, 165 Aspen. This month’s agenda includes cowboy poets. Bring a can of food for the Paulden Food Bank.

Gardening books

The Friends of the Chino Valley Library are offering discounts on gardening books throughout the month of April. Look for the display inside the library. Money raised benefits the Chino Valley Library.

Baking for animals

The Chino Valley Animal Partners, Inc., plans a bake and yard sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 8, in the parking lot of the ACE Hardware in Chino Valley. Money raised benefits the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.

Cruising in Chino

For the 18th straight summer, classic cars are planning to cruise Chino Valley on the first Friday night of each month, starting Friday, April 7 and continuing through Oct. 6. The cars meet at McDonald’s on Road 3 North and Highway 89 from 4 to 8 p.m. For information, call Jim at 928-636-2405.

A free raffle ticket will be given for each car participating. The raffle takes place about 6:45 p.m.

Chino Valley Food Round-up

The Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce plans its first Chino Valley Food Round-up for 11 a.m., Saturday, April 22, at the Chamber’s office, Road 2 South and Highway 89.

There will be several food vendors, a face painter, music, a bounce house and other activities for children. There is a $3 gate fee for adults, free for children.

Summer reading program

The Chino Valley Library is looking for sponsors for its summer reading program.

This year’s theme “Build a Better World.”

The library runs programs each week during the summer that mix entertainment and a children’s reading program. If interested in being a sponsor, contact Darlene Westcott at 928-636-9115.

Passover celebration

The annual Beit Torah Jewish Congregation community Passover Seder reading of the Exodus story and following traditional festive dinner is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Monday, April 10 at the community meeting hall, 735 E. Road 1 South, between Chino Valley Methodist Church and the Chino Valley Food Bank.

In addition, a morning Passover study brunch is planned at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, Wednesday, April 12, and Shabbat/Saturday, April 15.

A memorial service (Yiskor) and study session is planned for 9 a.m., Tuesday, April 18.

Please RSVP. Call 928-237-0390 or 928-227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

Volunteers are needed to help with preparations.

Grinder registration

Registration is open for the 2017 Chino Grinder, a long-distance bicycle race. The fourth annual Grinder is scheduled for May 6. The 106-mile race starts in Chino Valley and goes to Williams, traveling mostly on unpaved roads. The elevation varies from 4,000 to 7,500 feet, making it one of the toughest endurance races in the state. This year’s race winner will earn the title of Arizona Gravel State Champion. The field is limited to 500 racers. To register, visit http://chinogrinder.azgravelrides.com.

Debut of new gravesite

All are invited to attend the celebration of the improvement of the grave site of Sharlot Mabridth Hall from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Pioneer Cemetery, 1300 Iron Springs, Prescott. Special guest will be Jody Drake. Refreshments will be served.