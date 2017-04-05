Chino council backs location of Northern Connector

After hearing from Chino Valley residents who oppose the building of the Northern Connector, and explaining their aye votes, council members voted unanimously to authorize Mayor Darryl Croft to sign a letter of support for the road to Yavapai County officials.

Council Member Susan Cuka said she favors a connector road elsewhere, but acknowledged the amount of state land on the proposed connector makes sense to place the road running north of Center and Reed Road.

“Our community has voiced that they do not want property tax,” she said. “We are trying to make our town sustainable. I feel your pain. You buy in Chino for quiet and now it looks like a disruptor.”

Council members agreed that the road, still 10-20 years out, which will connect Williamson Valley residents to Chino Valley will bring in more sales tax opportunity. Some residents questioned what kind of revenue from shopping would bring those residents to town rather than going on in to Prescott.

“We’ve got, what – Safeway?” asked resident Peggy Trout. She said 90 percent of the residents living on Center Street to Reed Road signed a petition circulated in opposition of the connector road. They collected about 1,300 signatures.

Council member Annie Lane echoed the concerns of one resident about the location of the connector’s termination at Highway 89 and Center Street near the Chino Valley High School.

Resident John Trout spoke on how high school students, both pedestrians and new drivers, travel through that intersection. “They don’t want it. How about developing more big businesses to draw people from Williamson Valley instead of them going to Prescott?” he asked.

Putting a connector road toward the north end of town makes more sense, resident George Flood said, proposing a road north of Road 5 North or Big Chino. He added that the study was based on flawed data.

Other residents stated the information from the county was confusing and they needed more information, that the $13 million for the road could be better spent on other county projects such as the jail, an ambulance station, or raises for law enforcement officers.

Council member Lon Turner felt change and development were inevitable, he said, although he wouldn’t mind if the town’s population had remained at 1,000 when he moved to the area.

“It’s our job to do what we see best for Chino Valley,” said Council Member Corey Mendoza. He ran his campaign on smart growth, and said the connector road would be good for the town as a whole.

Lane said having another evacuation route out of Williamson Valley is needed. Just before the vote, Croft reiterated that the proposed location of the connector road was the cheapest and best route the county at studied.