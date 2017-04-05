Chino band raising money for San Diego trip

Christmas week may be eight months away, but the Chino Valley High School (CVHS) Band is working to raise money to perform in the 2017 Holiday Bowl and Big Bay Balloon Parade in San Diego in December. ESPN will announce the exact date this month.

The Holiday Bowl is sometimes known as “America’s most exciting bowl game” because of its close scores and last second *. The balloon parade features giant helium-filled character balloons that attract more than 100,000 visitors.

The band has raised a substantial down payment through fundraising efforts, and will need a total of $40,000 to fund the trip. The World’s Finest Chocolate sale is going on now.

The annual Spring Yard Sale takes place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. Donations can be delivered to Band Director Thomas Wiegert in the CVHS or Heritage Middle School music rooms starting April 6 to April 14. To arrange for pick-up of large items, call 218-290-2182 or email twiegert@chinovalleyschools.com.

Tickets also are available for the Tim’s Toyota Auto raffle, and the band accepts Tax Credit donations.

