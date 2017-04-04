Chino Valley council member abruptly resigns

Chino Valley Council Member Susan Cuka submitted a letter of resignation to Mayor Darryl Croft March 30 announcing her resignation effective immediately. Cuka has served as council member for about two years; her term was to expire December 2020.

Her letter states, “After many years of deliberation, my husband and I have finally agreed to make a move to a piece of property that will downsize our animal and landscaping obligations, and give us more freedom to travel and spend time with grandkids. Unfortunately, the piece of land we settled on is in the county.”

Cuka said construction will take several months; however, she feels making decisions for the town in which she will no longer live would be a misrepresentation of her position.

“Serving on council has been a privilege and I have thoroughly enjoyed working with my fellow council members, our mayors, and the hardworking town staff, to try to make a positive difference in our wonderful town of Chino Valley,” her letter states.

Cuka was appointed to the council in September 2015. She ran for a four-year term in the August 2016 election, and was unopposed. The council will fill the vacancy through an appointment recommended through the town’s Appointments Committee. Those interested in applying for the position may check the town’s website at chinoaz.net, or the town clerk’s office at 928-636-2144 for more information.

“We thank Ms. Cuka for her service to our community and wish her well in her future endeavors,” Mayor Darryl Croft said in a press release issued March 31.