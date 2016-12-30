3 injured in Friday Paulden crash

Update 3:15 p.m. Friday:

The Arizona Department of Transportation reports that one person was ejected, and two others injured, in a 2:25 p.m. three-vehicle crash Friday at Hwy. 89 and milepost 337, near Sweet Valley Road in Paulden.

All three victims were transported by ground ambulance to Yavapai Regional Medical Center. No details on conditions have been released.

Original report:

Three vehicles collided Friday afternoon in Paulden at Sweet Valley Road and Hwy. 89.

Emergency crews are on the scene.

Check back to dcourier.com for details as they become available.