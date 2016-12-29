Obituary: Violet Augusta Anna (Niemuth) (Murphy) Wittbrot

Violet went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on October 31, 2016 at age 90. She was born on August 16, 1926 in the Town of Lessor, Shawano County, Wisconsin to Emil F. and Dora (Schroeder) Niemuth. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband Jack Murphy; her second husband Richard Wittbrot; her brothers Lewis and James; brother-in-law Tom Glomstead and sister-in-law Jane Niemuth.

She is survived by brothers Wilbert, Poy Sippi, Wisconsin; Peter (Terry), Prescott, Arizona; sister Beverly Glomstead of Appleton, Wisconsin; sisters-in-law Karen Niemuth, Menasha, Wisconsin; and Mary Niemuth, Middleton, Wisconsin; sons Robert (Shilini Slingh) Wittbrot, Cleveland, Ohio; Bill (Wittbrot) Montana, Prescott Valley, Arizona; daughters Terry (George) Driscoll, Bath, Maine; Janet (George) Chernyha, Scottsdale, Arizona; Kate Brown, Omaha, Nebraska; plus many grandchildren.

In the late 1940s, she broke the glass ceiling when she became a Vice Squad Detective in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin police department. She also earned her Wisconsin real estate license. In the 1980’s she and Richard retired; moved to Chino Valley, Arizona and in 1986, built their retirement there. Richard passed away in 1998. In 2010, Vi sold the home and moved to Prescott. In 2011, she moved to a senior living facility in Phoenix where she died.

She loved doing crossword puzzles, traveling, gambling, the lottery and the Publisher’s Clearing House Sweepstakes. At the age of 60 she hiked the Grand Canyon with her younger brother Peter. She had a keen sense of humor that sometimes her children didn’t understand.

She will be missed by all who loved her. Rest in Peace, Violet.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Information provided by survivors.