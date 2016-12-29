Chino Valley births, Dec. 28, 2016

Ophelia Louise Pitts, a 6 lbs., 6 oz., girl, was born Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Ana Louise Williams and Jade Adam Pitts of Paulden.

Emja Marie Tafoya, a 7 lbs., 4 oz., girl,, was born Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Mary Theresa Ozment and Scott Anthony Tafoya of Paulden.

Jayden Edi Vazquez,, a 9 lbs., 2 oz., boy, was born Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Teresa and Jose Vazquez of Paulden.