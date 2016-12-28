Top Chino Valley stories of 2016

Prescott Valley's Top 12 A $90,000 sculpture

Park closes for silt clean-up

The battle over sales tax hikes

NAZ Suns coming to PV

School vs. town over parking

Pothole wars

Teachers wanted

Police Chief causes a stir

Bill Fain dies

Council almost gets a raise

Sex trafficking operation

Packages being stolen Click to view Prescott Valley's Top Stories of 2016

The Chino Valley Review looks back at what were the top local stories for each month of 2016.

Click the headline links below to view the original story:

January

Chino Valley acts to limit medical marijuana facilities

February

Mayor, Council draw line in the sand: They're praying to Jesus

March

Council considers lease for large equestrian facility

April

Former member sues Chino Valley Town Council

May

Town names the horses in the Road 4 South roundabout

June

Aquatics Center ready to open after a 12-day delay

July

Man offers reward for info on who shot his animals

August

Former Territorial principal takes over at Del Rio Elementary School

September

Town of Chino Valley $1.3M short in paying for projects

October

Chino Council agrees to racing lease outline

November

Welcome to the Soccer Capital of Arizona - High school teams sweep state titles

December

Town Council gives Clayton Homes 2 percent tax relief