Top Chino Valley stories of 2016

By Ken Sain

  • Originally Published: December 28, 2016 5:28 a.m.

    January

    Chino Valley acts to limit medical marijuana facilities

    February

    Mayor, Council draw line in the sand: They're praying to Jesus

    March

    Council considers lease for large equestrian facility

    April

    Former member sues Chino Valley Town Council

    May

    Town names the horses in the Road 4 South roundabout

    June

    Aquatics Center ready to open after a 12-day delay

    July

    Man offers reward for info on who shot his animals

    August

    Former Territorial principal takes over at Del Rio Elementary School

    September

    Town of Chino Valley $1.3M short in paying for projects

    October

    Chino Council agrees to racing lease outline

    November

    Welcome to the Soccer Capital of Arizona - High school teams sweep state titles

    December

    Town Council gives Clayton Homes 2 percent tax relief

