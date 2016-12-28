Top Chino Valley stories of 2016

Prescott Valley's Top 12
- A $90,000 sculpture
- Park closes for silt clean-up
- The battle over sales tax hikes
- NAZ Suns coming to PV
- School vs. town over parking
- Pothole wars
- Teachers wanted
- Police Chief causes a stir
- Bill Fain dies
- Council almost gets a raise
- Sex trafficking operation
- Packages being stolen
The Chino Valley Review looks back at what were the top local stories for each month of 2016.
January
Chino Valley acts to limit medical marijuana facilities
February
Mayor, Council draw line in the sand: They're praying to Jesus
March
Council considers lease for large equestrian facility
April
Former member sues Chino Valley Town Council
May
Town names the horses in the Road 4 South roundabout
June
Aquatics Center ready to open after a 12-day delay
July
Man offers reward for info on who shot his animals
August
Former Territorial principal takes over at Del Rio Elementary School
September
Town of Chino Valley $1.3M short in paying for projects
October
Chino Council agrees to racing lease outline
November
Welcome to the Soccer Capital of Arizona - High school teams sweep state titles
December
