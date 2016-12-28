Pet of the week: King

King is a Bernese Mountain/Shepherd male dog looking for a family to adopt him.

He’s about 3 to 4 years old, is very loving and playful, but will bark aggressivly at new people until he gets to know them better. He would be best suited for an active family with a large, secure yard.

If interested, visit King at the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive, or give them a call at 928-636-4223, Ext. 7.