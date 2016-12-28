People & Places: Making a whimsical, bold statement

What started out as an activity to do with children, led Chino Valley resident Gina Graham to discover the inner artist.

Graham, who moved to Chino Valley from Washington state about a year go with her husband, Nathan, and daughters, Danielle and Natalie, makes exquisite Deco Mesh wreaths and trees for every occasion and holiday and for any sports team people might want.

“I’ve always been crafty, so when I started a day care in my home in Washington I really started crafts with the kids, making hair bows, ornaments etc. As I started getting into more elaborate crafts I discovered Deco Mesh in Michael’s craft store. I fell in love with the mesh because I related to it, I guess because it’s like me, whimsical, bold, and different,” Graham said.

“I went home and started making wreaths and now I make them and mesh trees for all holidays, like Easter, Valentine’s Day, etc.

She soon discovered that her work was popular.

“While living in Washington, the Seahawks got really popular, so when I was at a craft event, I sold 10 wreaths in one day, I was literally making them in my car they were selling so fast,” she said.

Graham also makes trees from the mesh, for any holiday or any sports team.

“On my sports wreaths and trees I hand paint all the accent pieces on them,” Graham said. “My wreaths start with a wire base (approximately 18 inches) then I add the mesh and accents and attach everything with pipe cleaners. It is so gratifying because each time I make a new one I like it better than the one before,” she said.

Graham also offers classes in creating these impressive mesh creations.

“These are home parties where I come to your home with all the supplies needed. I request that there be at least five guests. Each guest pays $45 dollars and goes home with a wreath they made. The parties are from two to three hours long in the evenings or on wee-ends,” Graham said.

“I love being creative, so making these wreaths is a lot of fun for me,” she said.

“I get excited knowing that someone is going to have these in their home and it’s one of a kind, no two are the same.”

Contact Gina on face book at www.facebook.com/meshydecor.