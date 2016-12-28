One man’s rant: How far we have fallen

Once upon a time, Americans were tough. They put their lives on the line to settle an untamed land. Enough survived through their individual efforts to birth a nation. A nation that became the world leader economically, militarily, in innovation and in countless other ways. After 240 years, most countries, historically, were still in their infancy, but today after fewer than ten generations, more immigrants want to share the grand American experiment than to apply to any other country on the planet.

Tom Brokaw wrote his book, The Greatest Generation, as a tribute to the heroism and strength of American fighting men and women in World War II and to the indomitability of the American spirit.

If Brokaw were to write a sequel today, he might well choose the title, How Far We Have Fallen. We are raising and educating a crop of children capable only of remaining children. This is all part of a dumbing down process in the culture that is producing a generation of uninformed students in a world that will eat them for lunch. Since the overwhelming majority of school administrators, media and Hollywood are liberal, the dumbing down process must be placed at the feet of the political Left.

As a substitute teacher, I do encounter students who live in the real world and are preparing to be successful in it. But most of the young people who protested in the streets following the election and even those attending the most prestigious colleges in the land are, apparently, not able to face the frustrations and challenges of everyday life. They are being fed a Pablum diet of safe spaces, trigger warnings and stuffed animals to help them cope when they are exposed to ideas or concepts they don’t like.

Safe spaces are commonly equipped with cookies, coloring books, bubbles, Play-Doh, calming music, pillows, blankets and a video of frolicking puppies, and are staffed by students and staff members trained to deal with trauma. Trigger warnings alert students in advance that a written work, movie, video or a course of study contains material that may be disturbing. On selected college campuses, trigger warnings are provided with regard to some classic American literature such as The Great Gatsby and Huck Finn. With this information in hand, I’m embarrassed for America.

Not long ago, the University of Michigan scheduled a screening of American Sniper, a movie directed by Clint Eastwood about U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle who is sent to Iraq as a sniper to protect his brothers-in-arms. Yielding to student outrage, campus administrators replaced the movie with Paddington, the story of the comic misadventures of a young Peruvian bear who travels to the city in search of a home. Cartoons instead of reality? What a great idea!

An important part of the dumbing down of America’s students is the increasing tendency of colleges to shut down free speech by banning conservative speakers from campuses. More than 100 professors of Rutgers asked that Condoleezza Rice, former Secretary of State, be prevented from addressing students while simultaneously inviting House Minority Speaker Nancy Pelosi onto the campus. Something tells me former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will be popular on campuses. What a great character role model for young minds.

Learning about contrasting points of view used to be a mainstay of the college experience. Now, if you don’t agree with mainstream Leftist thinking, you aren’t allowed on campus. The traditional “higher halls of learning” have turned into the “higher walls against learning.”

On too many campuses, a college education has turned into a college indoctrination that does not serve the students nor America well.

To comment on this column please email wilaugust46@gmail.com.