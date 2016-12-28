Chino Valley Council awards $1.8M contract for sewer to Old Home Manor

The Chino Valley Town Council has been trying to put an industrial park to bring jobs and tax dollars to the town for years. At its Dec. 13 meeting, the Council took action to make that a reality, approving a contract with Earth Resources to install sewer and water main lines and make road improvements.

The contract is not to exceed $1,853,639. The road improvements will include extending Road 4 North westbound and Jerome Junction northbound so that they meet, giving an alternative way into the industrial park.

The surprise is that the bid came in for the complete project well under what the town was expecting. The initial estimate was that it would cost $2.8 million, which the town did not have the money to pay for. They were willing to downgrade some of the items on the project to get some of it built.

However, Earth Resources’ bid was for the entire project and about a million dollars less than the estimate. The high bid was for $2.6 million. The other two bids were for $2.5 million and $2.3 million.

“Quite honestly, we were surprised that bid came in so low,” Lopez told council.

Lopez said it appears the contractor is planning on saving money in traffic control, because the project is located out at Old Home Manor where there is very little traffic. Most of the traffic there is town vehicles going to the water treatment facility.

“So the worst thing you’re seeing is that we need to watchdog this just a little more,” Councilmember Lon Turner asked Lopez, who agreed.

In other council business at the Dec. 13 meeting:

▶ The council rezoned Curt Wells’ property near Old Home Manor from commercial light to industrial, which opens the way for Wells to sell it for a higher price. Among the uses allowed under industrial zoning is medical marijuana.

“It’s not our job to restrain job opportunity, it’s our job as council to create zoning and regulations to make the town more cohesive, and I believe we did that when we put cultivation of marijuana on industrial property,” Council member Susan Cuka said.

▶ The council approved a conditional use permit that would allow Olsen’s Grain for retail propane sales at its location on Highway 89, just south of Center Street.

“[They] approached us about just installing a propane tank for their own use, because most of the fork lifts are powered with propane, and then evidently discovered there was additional demand for sales of propane,” said Ruth Mayday, the town’s director of development services.

▶ Chino Valley Police Lt. Vincent Schaan was recognized with a Life Savers Commendation, the second CVPD officer to be recognized with that award in the past month.

On Nov. 7, Lt. Schaan was the first officer on the scene of a truck rollover accident because other officers were tied up with a previous accident.

“He performed live saving measures,” Police Chief Charles Wynn said. “When the gentleman was flown to the hospital, it was determined he lost three liters of blood, you only have about five in a body. If Lt. Schaan had not jumped in there, this gentleman certainly would not have survived.”

Wynn said Lt. Schaan was the officer who suggested all officers carry on them medical supplies to limit blood loss, and he had some with him and used it.

Wynn and former Mayor Chris Marley presented the commendation to Schaan.

▶ The council approved a conditional use permit request by one of its own. Greg and Susan Cuka asked for the permit to allow storage of heavy equipment for their excavation business.

They have been storing that equipment on their property for the past six years without the permit. When they were told they needed one, they immediately took steps to acquire one, Mayday said.

▶ Council approved spending $75,000 to contribute to the design of a traffic signal for Road 1 North and Highway 89 in an intergovernmental agreement. Michael Lopez, the town’s director of public works, said Yavapai County is contributing $100,000 and that the Arizona Department of Transportation will do the design, with a deadline of Sept. 1, 2017 for finishing the project.

The town and county are hoping that by putting their own money into play, it will make this a higher priority for ADOT to complete. Currently, ADOT doesn’t expect to have the light in before 2022. Lopez said they might be able to knock some years off that timeline by having a project ready to go with the design already done.

Residents have been asking for a light at Road 1 North because of a high number of traffic crashes at that intersection.

“We have found with us putting in this kind of money, we get the attention of the ADOT board,” said Craig Brown, the District 4 representative to the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors. “We all know that intersection is very bad, very dangerous.”