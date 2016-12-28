Chino school district to buy new marquee

The Chino Valley Unified School District Governing Board approved purchasing a new marquee for Highway 89, replacing one that is now often hard to read, especially for southbound traffic.

“You might have noticed, our marquee is wigging out,” Superintendent John Scholl said. “We think it’s on its last legs, so we’re currently taking quotes for replacing the sign, with the idea that we’ll be able to purchase it over five … six years, with the revenue from the ads on the marquee will pay for that purchase.”

Scholl told the board he does have other funds available if advertising falls short.

“But I want to assure everybody that it’s not going to be … tax funds paying for that,” Scholl said.

Scholl said those other funds come from renting facilities to the general public and other activities like that.

“We want the sign to be as self-sustaining as possible,” Scholl said.

The meeting took place on Monday, Dec. 12 and was the final meeting for two members of the board: President Peter Atonna and Daniel Chacon. They will be replaced at the January meeting by Robert Bowen and Annie Mortensen.

Much of the December meeting focused on dealing with the impact of Arizona raising its minimum wage (Story, Dec. 21 issue of the Chino Valley Review), but they did deal with some other issues, including the new marquee.

In addition:

▶ The district does not have enough money in its capital improvement fund to go ahead with the original plan for new buildings at Territorial Early Childhood Center to house offices for transportation, food services, and janitorial.

The district was planning on a $250,000 budget. The lowest bid was $418,000. The board rejected all the bids.

The district wanted to move those offices to make way for second graders at Territorial next fall.

Instead, the district plans to pursue buying a manufactured building to house at Territorial for the transportation offices. They would also refurbish the old transportation hub at Chino Valley High School as offices for food and janitorial services.

▶ The district did not reach its anticipated attendance number by 16 students and it will have to give back funds to the state of Arizona, about $174,000. Scholl said that it would not affect any current programs, because they were waiting to see what the final attendance was before planning to spend that money.

“We kind of anticipated this from the start of the year, so we left that unencumbered,” Scholl said. “We didn’t want to short ourselves, so we overestimated our growth.”

▶ Another item the board dealt with was a potential conflict of interest with one of the new members of the board. Robert Bowen is a chiropractor based in Chino Valley and has a contract with the school district, doing physicals for bus drivers so they can renew their commercial driver’s license.

The contract usually pays Bowen, who is scheduled to take a seat on the board at the Jan. 9 meeting, less than $1,500 a year.

“This is a relationship we’ve had with him prior to him running for the board,” Scholl said. “It’s not like we’re using him now that he’s on the board. This was done a couple of years ago.”

The board decided to continue the contract through this year, with a couple saying it would be too disruptive to change to a new doctor in the middle of the school year.

The contract will need to be renewed before next school year.

Bowen will have to recuse himself when the board discusses the contract before next school year. He also will have to recuse himself, under state law, from any district discussion that involves his business.

“The value we receive in services vs. the small amount of money we pay him, I believe, is superb,” Chino Valley High School Principal Wes Brownfield told the board, urging them to continue the contract.

“This is obviously an uncomfortable situation,” Atonna said.

▶ Both Atonna and Chacon were recognized by Scholl for their service on the CVUSD Governing Board.

Brownfield gave Atonna a tribute during his final full meeting on the board.

“Mr. Atonna, in my 20 years in the business I’ve worked with a lot of board members, and I just wanted to say publicly you are, without a doubt, far and away, the finest board members I’ve ever worked with, and one of the finest men I’ve ever met.”