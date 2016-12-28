Ask the Contractor: Commit to building a strong community in 2017

While I am a firm believer in the power of positive thinking, I also realize that it has been an extremely tough year for many Americans, community families and businessmen and women that hold the American dream near and dear. It is a dream that has possibly faded to some due a job loss, or a death of a family member, or an illness or a various other reasons. It is time to start to dream again with a renewed sense of humility and a continued sense of purpose and dream with a foundation of quality and not quantity, so let’s spring to our feet and fly like a flash, tear open the shutters and make a dash opening doors and windows and dive in 2017 with dreams!

If you are like me, you look at every day of the year as an opportunity to do better than yesterday. It is hard to believe that 2017 is upon our doorstep already. 2016 was no less a roller coaster experience than some of the previous years for many in our community and our attitudes, emotions, plans and mindsets have all been affected and stress and anxiety levels have been increased.

I would like to ask that each and every one of us continue to work together to build and construct our community with keen awareness of all that building involves. I am not referring to building as in “bricks and sticks.” I am referring to building in the sense of the words; passion, caring, talking, understanding, shaping and fostering. Building takes much thought, energy, care and ideas; however, the investment is worthwhile. A well-built and constructed community should serve the citizens for many generations and to actively participate in building helps strengthen and deepen relationships and the community. Buildings constructed only by professionals are only commodities. Buildings constructed only by well-intentioned but unskilled owners tend to be shoddy. This is a time for collaboration between our governments and citizens to construct well-built communities that we can call home, be safe and feel secure.

Let’s all look to the future. Life brings changes and we must all develop and encourage a life of gratitude. We are all partners in our community and our circumstances will change at some time or another. We live in one of the most generous communities on the planet, so let’s all continue to give the “Christmas Spirit” throughout every day of 2017 and beyond.

YCCA is extremely proud to be a part of this community and work for you. Let’s all work toward dismissing suspicion and replacing it with trust. Let’s forgo a grudge. Let’s try to understand. Let’s appreciate. Let’s be kind. Let’s decry complacency. With this we will be able to build and construct a “home” we are all proud of. 2017 is a brand new beginning and with this Christmas season, and the New Year on our door step let’s live joy, honesty and meaning.

Christmas never fails to bring to mind the divine words “Peace on earth and good will towards men.” Along with the entire YCCA Board of Directors, and our members we send you loving and heartfelt wishes for the New Year and may the year ahead bring you deep satisfaction and happiness and let’s all remember to dream.

Our YCCA ASK THE CONTRACTOR COLUMN, published in the Daily Courier made its debut 6 years ago and our vision was to share and help educate our citizens on construction issues, energy savings ideas, contractor concerns, general home matters, “how to” questions pertaining to your home and property and how to protect yourself when hiring a contractor and thanks to you, our column has been a tremendous success. Thanks to you, our column is also published in the Prescott Valley Tribune, the Chino Valley Review and the Verde Independent.

So many community families have sent in wonderful questions and without you, we would not have a column. Your phone calls, e-mails, letters and cards of thanks are endearing and it is such a pleasure and privilege to be able to help you. YCCA knows that our work extends far beyond the world of contracting – for us the ultimate goal is to touch and enhance the lives of all of those who share and call Yavapai County home. Our dream is to continue to work diligently and work very hard for you, to continue to remain rock-solid and to continue to help and ensure protections and support for the communities we serve. Steering this column is pure pleasure and joy and it is an honor to work with such great members and a super stellar Board of Directors and it is an honor to work for you, the citizens of Yavapai County. I cherish hearing how much YCCA has helped improve your homes and about the help we have provided in big and small ways.

Happy New Year!

Sandy Griffis is executive director of the Yavapai County Contractors Association. Email your questions to her at ycca@cableone.net or call 928-778-0040.