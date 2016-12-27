Hwy. 89 reopened after rockfall

Update 4:25 p.m.
According to ADOT, Hwy. 89 is now open after rocks were cleared from the lanes about 5 miles south of Prescott.
Update: 3:24 p.m.
Road clean-up is ongoing and one lane of traffic is opened, according to a DPS spokesman.
No ETA as to when the road will be totally clear.
Update, 2:56 p.m.
Hwy. 89, 5 miles South of Prescott, is CLOSED in both directions because of rocks in the road. ADOT is working to clear the scene, but there is no time frame yet for reopening.
Original report:
Highway 89 northbound, about 6 miles south of Prescott, is open, but traffic is alternating due to falling rock debris in the southbound lane at mile post 304.
