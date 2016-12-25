Christmas storm leaves treacherous roads

Update 9:30 a.m.:

Road info from ADOT: SR 89A to Jerome is now reopened.

I-17 near Cordes Jct.: Some snow on the shoulders. Snow and ice further on the road north past Sedona exit.

We also heard from Dwight D’Evelyn, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, this morning, "Most of our calls last night involved assisting DPS with State Road issues as their crews were stretched to the limit. We had several calls regarding stranded motorists who became frustrated with the I40 closure and attempted to drive out of Williams on Perkinsville Road to access Highway 89. We also had numerous calls from drivers who tried various side roads along I40 and either got stuck or lost. Deputies assisted motorists whose vehicles slid off the roadway along Iron Springs Road between Skull Valley and Prescott - at one point there was at least a 50-80 car back up heading into Prescott. We had several non-injury accidents along Williamson Valley Road last night."

According to YCSO, the only official road closure now is Drake Road off Highway 89 north of Paulden. There are some roads impassable due to snow and vehicles blocking which cannot be moved due to the current road conditions.

"At this time, Public Works is only able to plow the main roadways. We ask everyone else to stay put and be patient regarding road conditions in local neighborhoods," said D'Evelyn.



Original story:

A white Christmas has dawned in Yavapai County – and most of northern Arizona.

According to the National Weather Service, today will bring a 20 percent chance of snow showers earlier in the day, followed by a mostly sunny afternoon.

In Prescott, the high will reach 34, tonight’s low will be 18.

If you must travel today, use extreme caution. Highway 89A is reported closed between Jerome and Prescott Valley this morning.

ADOT reports "Westbound I-40 traffic is extremely slow because of snow and ice on the road between Flagstaff and State Route 89 near Ash Fork. Westbound drivers considering this route should budget extra time or consider alternate routes."

This morning at 6 a.m., ADOT reports:

CLOSURE of SR-89A in both directions between Jerome and Prescott Valley has been expanded to cover mileposts 331-345.

CLOSURE: Eastbound I-40 traffic is being diverted onto southbound US 93 at MP 72 because of impassable conditions SR 89 to Williams.

Snow and ice on SR 260 west of Show Low at MP 335.

Eastbound Interstate 40 has reopened between US 93 (at milepost 72) and Interstate 17 (milepost 195). The highway has been cleared from milepost 146 to 161 where stalled trucks were blocking the highway.

I-40 about 20 miles west of New Mexico line. Road is wet but not much snow in Sanders at MP 340.

Snowy roads on Route 66 in Flagstaff. Plows are out on city streets.