Flash flood advisory issued for Yavapai County

FLAGSTAFF – The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a flood advisory for Yavapai County until 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23.

At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, gauge reports indicated a four-foot rise on Oak Creek at the Sedona gauge

Some locations that will experience minor flooding include Sedona, Slide Rock State Park, Cornville, Page Springs, Garland's Oak Creek Lodge, Red Rock State Park and Manzanita Campground.

A flood advisory means river or stream flows are elevated.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, as well as farm and country roads.

Do not attempt to travel across flooded roads. Find alternate routes.