Town Council gives Clayton Homes 2 percent tax relief

There was a time when there were a half dozen manufactured home sellers in Chino Valley, Town Finance Director Joe Duffy said.

Now, only one remains.

Clayton Homes will now charge a different sales tax for purchases than every other business in Chino Valley after the new Town Council decided to grant the manufactured homes seller a 2 percent reduction for at least two years.

Jack Miller was the only councilmember to vote against the measure, which came after the council was sworn in at the Dec. 13 meeting. It was the first major vote for the newest member of the Town Council, Annie Lane, who voted with the majority.

“I’ve got more calls on this than I did on pot farms,” Miller said. “And that’s not an exaggeration, by no means.”

David Roe, the general manager at Clayton Homes in Chino Valley, said the town’s high sales tax rate was hurting his business, forcing him to compete with the Clayton Homes stores in Mesa and Glendale, which both had a lower rate.

Duffy told that Council they could lower the rate for manufactured home sellers because the state of Arizona created an exemption specifically for that industry.

Roe told the Council the only way he could remain competitive with his sister stores in the Valley was to lower his profit margin. Since all three locations are owned by Berkshire-Hathaway, it was getting difficult to justify keeping the Chino Valley location open since many people in northern Arizona were willing to drive to the Valley to buy their homes and save hundreds of dollars.

Roe said that it was not only the jobs of the people who work at his location, but also the contractors they hire in the community to install a new home.

“We’ve got several contractors, between … carpet layers, drywall guys, manufactured home set up companies, and septic and all that stuff,” Roe told Council. “I want to turn this into a positive thing and keep all our local contractors busy.”

Chino Valley’s sales tax rate is among the highest in the state because the town receives no revenue from property taxes or impact fees.

“Because Chino Valley does not have a property tax, that is why we have had to initiate a higher sales tax base,” Councilmember Susan Cuka said.

Miller wanted someone to convince him that one industry in Chino Valley deserved a lower tax rate than what everyone else pays.

“Basically, what I’m looking for is justification for lowering their taxes,” Miller said. “If it’s good for the manufacturers of mobile homes, then it’s good for the grain sales, or the lumber sales, or the gun sales, or the grocery sales. A lot of people are saying if [Clayton homes gets] it, then they want it, and my fear is we’re opening up a big can of worms.”

Miller said he would be more interested in a tax change across the board rather than just for one business. Duffy and Councilmember Lon Turner both said the town’s finances were not in a position that the town could consider that.

“I can tell you with our revenue stream in the big picture right now, we can’t,” Duffy said. “Raising from 3 to 4 was a huge step for the Town of Chino Valley, and in the big picture we’re just starting to grow out of the recession we had. The reality is that we do not have the wherewithal to do that, yet.”

“I’ve looked at the financials enough over the five years, and I agree 100 percent with Joe [Duffy], we just can’t afford to do that,” Turner said.

The total sales tax rate in Chino Valley is 10.35 percent. Four percent of that goes to the town, 5.6 percent to the state of Arizona and .075 percent to Yavapai County. Customers shopping at Clayton Homes in Chino Valley will now pay 8.35 percent sales tax, the same as in Mesa and 1 percent less than Glendale.

Town officials said they are hoping that the lower rate will increase sales, which would mean additional tax dollars.

“If they sell 10 more manufactured homes than they’ve been selling in the past, then they’re going to make up that difference,” Cuka said.

“For the buyers, it’s so much better to go and shop your colors and flooring with someone who is right there rather than having to go back and forth to Mesa.”

Duffy also said that by taking this step, it sends a message to other manufactured homes sellers to consider putting a business in Chino Valley.

However, Councilmember Corey Mendoza said that he wanted the Council to revisit this issue in two years to see what the impact has been and if sales have increased. If it turns out all this does is increase Roe’s profits without any increased tax revenue to benefit the town, Mendoza said, then the Council may raise the rate then.

“[The issue was raised] that this is just putting more money in your pocket,” Mendoza told Roe. “If we’re to do this, and it turns out it allows you to put more money in your pockets and your sales don’t go up … then I’d very much like to revisit this in two years and say the town is not seeing the advantage of it, so therefore we might as well get our full 4 percent.”