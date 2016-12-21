Pet of the week: Chanelle

Chanelle
Chanelle is a young American Pit Bull/Terrier mixed female dog looking for a home.
She doesn’t seem to get along well with other female dogs, but doesn’t have an issue with male dogs. It appears she has had some housetraining and she is very loving with people.
If interested in adopting Chanelle, visit her at the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive. Call 928-636-4223, Ext. 7.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.