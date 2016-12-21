Pet of the week: Chanelle

Chanelle

Chanelle is a young American Pit Bull/Terrier mixed female dog looking for a home.

She doesn’t seem to get along well with other female dogs, but doesn’t have an issue with male dogs. It appears she has had some housetraining and she is very loving with people.

If interested in adopting Chanelle, visit her at the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive. Call 928-636-4223, Ext. 7.