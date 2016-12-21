People & Places: Chino children write their letters to Santa

Editor’s note: The spelling and grammar in these letters by children was not corrected.

Children across America are trying hard to be very good this time of year so they will be on Santa’s “nice” list and not his “naughty” list. The following are letters to Santa from elementary school children in the area.

Dear Santa,

How do you have reindeer?

Do you go in the woos and find them? Thank you for the toy truck. I been wanting a phone all my lif can I please have one Santa.

Love Tristen

Dear Santa,

My family is very por. Can you giv my family sumthing to. Can you cum in my hous and let all of my family see you. And can we have partes at my hous ever crismis cus I theenc you are fun so fun that I will fant. I hop I will se you soon.

Love Astrid

Dear Santa,

May you ples breeg a reel hores for Christmas. I love hores but my mom and dad wonte give me one. Do you mind to breeg food.

Love Hayden

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a puppy a brown dog and can it be a girl? And some legose plees and som trolls plees. And som chapstick and some shoos and pjamus. And some bose not the shooding bose the har bows.

Love Brooke

Dear Santa,

My elf is gowing to tel you that I was being good and bad and lising. Your are nise.

Love Cade

Dear Santa

How are you doing and your elfs. How is rodof the red nos rander! Dous it snow a lot ther. Do you want my crismis list am sher to giv it to you. How old are you, have you seen the ester buny, tooth fary, sandman, and Jackfrost. I now that he is your best friend.

Love

Wevaer

Dear Santa,

How is your day. I want craft project for Chirsmis. Am I on the good list or the nodde list? How are your elfs doing? Have fun!

Love

Brody

Dear Santa.

How are you santa do you have some nice friends? For Chrismis can I have a tranpleen and a doll?

Thank you,

Love

Melany

Dear Santa,

Happy Christmas Santa.

I wont a dirt bike.

Love

Keven

Dear Santa

All I want for Christmas is my new puppy to like me on Christmas morning. I want him to le me pet him without barking or growling at me. I wont to ask how do you deliver all the toys so fast in one night?

Sincerely Lizzi

Dear Santa

Could you please bring me a dog for Christmas?

Thank you

From Eddie

Santa,

I have tride to be ercha good by being nis to my brother. I whant a realy big horse stuft annmal. Have a mary Christmas my frinde.

Love Kamryn

Dear Santa

How do you make all your toys? I hope you have a merry Christmas to you. for Christmas I whant some art set. I love you.

Olive

Dear Santa,

I wot earmuffs. Thank you for the presents. I wot a dog.

Love

Monica

Dear Santa,

Can I have a hamster. How can your reindeer fly. Santa you are the best. How big is your santa bag. Your slei must be really big. How old are your reindeer? They must be tired of flying.

Love

Brendan